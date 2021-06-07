10 Questions For The SWFT Blockchain Team

Crypto adoption is booming, and these days, it seems that everyone is accepting cryptocurrencies. Prices have definitely reflected the surge in interest, and so, countless new wallet apps have emerged, trying to get their piece of the pie.

But, in this rush, many have sacrificed quality for speed, hoping that they will get the advantage of arriving early. What they fail to see is that there are already countless wallets out there, and that the crypto industry now seeks something advanced, user-friendly, and original, such as cross-chain wallets that would truly revolutionize things for traders.

SWFT Blockchain offers just that — a cross-chain wallet and payment app powered by SwftCoin (SWFTC), which allows users to swap, pay, and share over 200 digital currencies. Sharing is instant, secure, and direct, and even Binance approves of the project, given that it has included it in its BSC landscape. Not only that, but the team is set to launch a multi-chain decentralized exchange aggregator which will combine its years of best-execution crypto swap experience with the transparency of DeFi.

All SWFT Blockchain-provided services come at the best rates, as the project claims, and with extremely low fees. The average transaction time in the last 24 hours is only 7.7 seconds, while the trading volume is equivalent to 23.8 BTC at the time of writing.

Interview

SWFT Blockchain Has A Very User-Friendly App. What Kinds Of Things Can Users Do With It?

A better question would be “what CAN’T users do with the SWFT Blockchain app?”

While our main attraction is our cross-chain swap feature with some of the best rates in the market and the lowest fees, the SWFT Blockchain app is so much more than that. It also offers a mobile wallet with custodial and non-custodial (decentralized) storage options, along with features like lending and SWFT Pay. SWFT Pay is an exciting feature which allows users to send or request payments in hundreds of cryptocurrencies instantly without having to worry about wallet addresses. Receivers can even select which wallet they’d like to receive their payment in. A fan favorite feature, red packets allow anyone to share any currency (out of over 200 available) with up to 5,000 people at one time using one link! It also means users can claim free crypto in the app every day!

How Many Cryptocurrencies Are Available On Your SWFT Pay?

Over 200 cryptocurrencies from dozens of blockchains are available for cross-chain swaps on SWFT Blockchain and also available for payments with SWFT Pay and Red Packets. One of our goals for 2021 is to add support for fiat currencies throughout our products.

How Can Users Make Payments With The Service?

In order to make a payment using SWFT Pay, users can tap on the ‘+’ menu in their SWFT Blockchain app and select the Pay function. You’ll then select the recipient of the payment (you can leave that blank to pay with a link), the currency you want to pay in and the amount you want to send. You can also include a note or message with your payment to remind your friends what you’re paying for. If you don’t enter a recipient, SWFT Pay will generate a payment link which you can share with anyone, anywhere. SWFT Pay also lets you request payments using the ‘Request’ function. You can select the currency you want and the amount you want to receive and a QR code will be generated. When scanned, this QR code will have the payer enter their SWFT account details and finalize the payment. The Request feature also lets you send payment requests using a link to anyone, anywhere.

What Can You Tell Us About Your Referral Program?

Users who share SWFT Blockchain with their friends through a referral link will receive 50% of their referral’s swap fees for a year! Referrals also happen automatically when somebody creates an account after opening a red packet. This means if you spread some crypto love, you’ll also get some back.

What Can SWFT Blockchain Offer To Other Businesses?

Not only do our swaps help SWFT Blockchain users, they also help users of other wallets and platforms like TokenPocket, Ellipal, Swapzone and more! We partner with wallets and platforms to give their users the best swap experience without having to leave their wallet. Just recently, we partnered with Nabox Wallet, a newly launched cross-chain DeFi wallet. We look forward to partnering with even more wallet providers and other crypto platforms once our DEX Aggregator launches this June.

SWFT Blockchain Was Recently Featured In BSC Ecosystem. How Did This Affect The Company And Your Coin?

At SWFT Blockchain, we’ve always believed the future was multi-chain, that’s why we’ve worked for years on making it easier to get from currency to currency and from blockchain to blockchain. We’ve been supportive of Binance Smart Chain since it launched and we’ve been impressed with its adoption and success. Moments like these are the reason we built our cross-chain solutions, so we were excited to support BSC and add BSC-assets to our swaps. We now support direct swaps to and from over 30 different BSC-assets along with noncustodial storage options for BSC and WalletConnect so you can use your favorite BSC DeFi apps directly from your SWFT Blockchain wallet!

We even integrated PancakeSwap, our first ever DEX, into our back-end liquidity pools, making it even easier to add support for more BSC assets in the future. Last but not least, SWFTC is multi-chain now! SWFTC is now available on Binance Smart Chain and HECO as a BEP-20 and HRC-20 token, which means it is now available on DEXes (like MDEX and PancakeSwap), liquidity farms and more!

What Other Use Cases Does SwftCoin Have In Your Project’s Ecosystem?

SwftCoin (SWFTC) gives SWFT Blockchain users a 50% discount on swap fees. This means that your swap fee of 0.2% becomes 0.1% if you pay for it in SWFTC! This might not mean much if you’re making a small swap but if you’re using SWFT Blockchain to swap frequently or to swap large amounts of cryptocurrency, this 50% makes a big difference! 0.1% fee to swap cryptocurrencies across chains at the tap of a button? Sounds too good to be true, but with SWFTC it isn’t!

Lastly, Can You Tell Us What Your Plans For The Rest Of The Year And Beyond May Include?

Well, right now we are in Miami for Bitcoin2021 and are super excited to get to meet people from the industry again. A few weeks ago we announced a detailed plan for the rest of 2021 and we are working hard on it! Throughout the past few months we’ve been buckling down and building the SWFT Decentralized Exchange Aggregator, the new place to get the best swap rates on any blockchain in one place. The first phase of the new SWFT DEX Aggregator is launching on Binance Smart Chain in June. After that, it will be rolled out to other chains like Ethereum, HECO, Solana and more, culminating in a ground-breaking decentralized cross-chain aggregator that will combine the best of SWFT Blockchain’s existing swap technology with decentralized finance on multiple blockchains at the same time.

That’s just one of the many things we are working on though. Some of our other plans include fiat on and off ramp integrations and further development of more advanced payment tools, as well as more important wallet integrations. Ultimately, we look forward to SWFTC becoming a governance token for the decentralized cross-chain aggregator.

