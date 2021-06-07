fbpx
QQQ
-0.67
336.27
-0.2%
DIA
-0.49
348.39
-0.14%
SPY
-0.78
423.38
-0.18%

Decentralized Hacker Group Anonymous Targets Elon Musk Alleging His Crypto Tweets 'Destroyed Lives'

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 7, 2021 7:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Decentralized Hacker Group Anonymous Targets Elon Musk Alleging His Crypto Tweets 'Destroyed Lives'

What Happened: Decentralized hacker group Anonymous, known for its cyber-attacks against several governments and corporations, appears to have targeted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, according to a recent video on Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) YouTube.

The narrator of the video, who claims to be a representative of Anonymous, accuses Musk of destroying the lives of retail investors by playing games with crypto markets through his Twitter posts.

Why It Matters: “Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives. This is something that you will never understand because you were born into the stolen wealth of a South African apartheid emerald mine and have no clue what struggle is like for most of the working people in the world,” said the voice behind the group’s trademark Guy Fawkes mask.

The video also highlighted that “the vast majority of Tesla’s income doesn’t come from selling cars, it comes from government subsidies” and that Tesla made more money by holding Bitcoin for a few months than they did in years of selling cars.

“It is also more than likely that this Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was purchased with money from these government subsidies,” said the video, adding, “It is now widely believed you have been forced to denounce your company’s involvement with Bitcoin in order to keep that green government money flowing into Tesla’s coffers.”

Read also: Elon Musk's Influence On Crypto Might Be Fading Away, Analysts Suggest

The group concluded the video with their signature sign-off, stating, "You may think you are the smartest person in the room, but now you have met your match. We are Anonymous! We are Legion! Expect us."

At press time, the video had over 1.9 million views and was shared across several major social media platforms but had not invoked a response from Musk himself.


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Management Markets Tech General

Related Articles

Judge Rules In Favor Of YouTube In Crypto Scam Lawsuit Filed By Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak

A Santa Clara court ruled in favor of Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube in a crypto-scam-related case filed by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder Steve Wozniak. read more

Does Dogecoin Have A 'CEO?' Here's What You Should Know

Dogecoin (DOGE) has a new “CEO” — or does it now? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s co-creator Billy Markus stirred interest in the non-existent executive through a social media post. read more

Google Cloud Adds Support For Polygon Blockchain Network Data

Google BigQuery — a cloud offering meant to enable big data analysis by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) — now added support for data from the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) Ethereum-linked blockch read more

Internet Computer (ICP) Crypto Spikes 45% As Bitcoin Finds Way Back Above $40,000

Decentralized project Internet Computer’s (ICP) token rallied over 45% in the 24 hours leading up to press time as the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) found its way back above the psychologically important $40,000 level post-carnag read more