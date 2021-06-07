Decentralized Hacker Group Anonymous Targets Elon Musk Alleging His Crypto Tweets 'Destroyed Lives'

What Happened: Decentralized hacker group Anonymous, known for its cyber-attacks against several governments and corporations, appears to have targeted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, according to a recent video on Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) YouTube.

The narrator of the video, who claims to be a representative of Anonymous, accuses Musk of destroying the lives of retail investors by playing games with crypto markets through his Twitter posts.

Why It Matters: “Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives. This is something that you will never understand because you were born into the stolen wealth of a South African apartheid emerald mine and have no clue what struggle is like for most of the working people in the world,” said the voice behind the group’s trademark Guy Fawkes mask.

The video also highlighted that “the vast majority of Tesla’s income doesn’t come from selling cars, it comes from government subsidies” and that Tesla made more money by holding Bitcoin for a few months than they did in years of selling cars.

“It is also more than likely that this Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was purchased with money from these government subsidies,” said the video, adding, “It is now widely believed you have been forced to denounce your company’s involvement with Bitcoin in order to keep that green government money flowing into Tesla’s coffers.”

Read also: Elon Musk's Influence On Crypto Might Be Fading Away, Analysts Suggest

The group concluded the video with their signature sign-off, stating, "You may think you are the smartest person in the room, but now you have met your match. We are Anonymous! We are Legion! Expect us."

At press time, the video had over 1.9 million views and was shared across several major social media platforms but had not invoked a response from Musk himself.