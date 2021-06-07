Elon Musk Says 'A New Space Race Has Begun,' As Bitmex Looks To Get Bitcoin 'To The Moon' Ahead Of Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitmex’s announcement of its plan to send apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) to the moon ahead of Dogecoin (DOGE) has elicited a swift response from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Musk, who has said he plans to send Dogecoin to the moon, said on Twitter that a new space race has begun.

Referring to Musk’s plan to send the meme cryptocurrency to the moon, Bitmex said that while it has nothing against Dog Money, the company felt it is only right to help Bitcoin “get there first.”

A new space race has begun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

Bitmex said Friday that a one-of-a-kind physical Bitcoin will be minted and sent to the moon by Astrobotic Technology Inc., a space robotics company that is supported by the cryptocurrency exchange. Astrobotic will send its first commercial lander to the Moon in the fourth quarter this year.

The physical Bitcoin will hold one BTC at an address to be publicly released, underneath a tamper-evident hologram covering. It will display the Bitmex name, the mission name, the date it was minted, and the Bitcoin price at the time of minting.

Why It Matters: Musk said in May that his space exploration company SpaceX is “launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year” in a mission that will be paid for in Dogecoin.

Meanwhile, SpaceX has launched an Ethereum (ETH) node to the International Space Station last week.

SpaceChain, a company that offers blockchain custody services, confirmed last Thursday that its blockchain-enabled payload has been launched into space from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and will be subsequently installed at the ISS.

Price Action: Bitcoin is 0.9% higher during the past 24 hours and is trading at $36,699.50 at press time. Dogecoin is up 0.23% during the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.3744 at press time.

