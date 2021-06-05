Mark Cuban Encourages NFT Collectors To Use His New Platform Lazy.com Despite Market Slowdown

What Happened: Billionaire investor Mark Cuban encouraged his 8.7 million Twitter followers to explore Lazy.com, his new platform for creators to showcase their NFTs.

If you are a collector of NFTs, it's now a buyers market. Check out some really talented artists and creators at https://t.co/kdzPEnq7iw ! — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 4, 2021

Users can also use the platform to purchase NFTs after creating an account and connecting their crypto wallets.

Why It Matters: The NFT space has cooled down significantly since its peak earlier this year, which saw over 48,000 sales in a week.

According to data from Non-Fungible.com, the number of NFT sales over the past week stood at 21,090, marking a significant decline since March.

Cuban himself is yet to successfully auction an NFT titled 'Nuevo Galaxy' for 5 ETH ($12,960) after listing it over a month ago.

Despite the slowdown in NFT sales, platforms to showcase NFTs have continued to emerge from leading players in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Earlier this week, India’s largest crypto exchange WazirX announced the launch of their own NFT marketplace.

WazirX said it would mint the NFTs using technology provided by its parent company and leading crypto exchange Binance.

The platform currently has no listing fees and will offer cashback and rewards worth $50,000 while charging a 5% service fee on the sale of the digital assets.