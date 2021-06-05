fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.60
324.40
+ 1.7%
DIA
+ 1.82
344.20
+ 0.53%
SPY
+ 3.67
415.10
+ 0.88%
TLT
+ 1.89
136.12
+ 1.37%
GLD
+ 1.89
173.38
+ 1.08%

Mark Cuban Encourages NFT Collectors To Use His New Platform Lazy.com Despite Market Slowdown

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 5, 2021 2:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mark Cuban Encourages NFT Collectors To Use His New Platform Lazy.com Despite Market Slowdown

What Happened: Billionaire investor Mark Cuban encouraged his 8.7 million Twitter followers to explore Lazy.com, his new platform for creators to showcase their NFTs.

Users can also use the platform to purchase NFTs after creating an account and connecting their crypto wallets.

Why It Matters: The NFT space has cooled down significantly since its peak earlier this year, which saw over 48,000 sales in a week.

According to data from Non-Fungible.com, the number of NFT sales over the past week stood at 21,090, marking a significant decline since March.

Cuban himself is yet to successfully auction an NFT titled 'Nuevo Galaxy' for 5 ETH ($12,960) after listing it over a month ago.

Despite the slowdown in NFT sales, platforms to showcase NFTs have continued to emerge from leading players in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Earlier this week, India’s largest crypto exchange WazirX announced the launch of their own NFT marketplace.

WazirX said it would mint the NFTs using technology provided by its parent company and leading crypto exchange Binance.

The platform currently has no listing fees and will offer cashback and rewards worth $50,000 while charging a 5% service fee on the sale of the digital assets.


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Tech

Related Articles

Elon Musk Agrees With Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin In BTC Vs ETH Debate

What Happened: In a recent podcast with Lex Friedman, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin shared his views on a number of topics ranging from Ethereum’s advantage over Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to Elon Musk’s crypto strategies. read more

Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweets Lead To Explosion In Cum-Themed Cryptocurrencies

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s cryptic reference to bodily fluids has sent cryptocurrencies with “Cum” in their name soaring. read more

Bitcoin Headed To $125,000 By The End Of The Year: Fundstrat Advisors

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has probably bottomed out, according to co-founder of a cryptocurrency research firm Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC, Tom Lee. read more

Elon Musk's Influence On Crypto Might Be Fading Away, Analysts Suggest

Large Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traders and investors — so-called whales — bought the coin after it crashed following some of the latest of Elon Musk's tweets, and analysts suggest read more