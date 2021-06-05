fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.60
324.40
+ 1.7%
DIA
+ 1.82
344.20
+ 0.53%
SPY
+ 3.67
415.10
+ 0.88%
TLT
+ 1.89
136.12
+ 1.37%
GLD
+ 1.89
173.38
+ 1.08%

A Technical Analysis Of Bitcoin Vs. Bitcoin Cash

byTyler Bundy
June 5, 2021 8:17 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
A Technical Analysis Of Bitcoin Vs. Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is the leading cryptocurrency by market cap. Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a peer-to-peer version of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is limited by slow transaction times and only seven transactions can be handled per second. Bitcoin Cash was made to help handle this problem by increasing the block size to accelerate transactions.

btcdaily6-4-21.png

Bitcoin Daily Chart Analysis:

  • Bitcoin was unable to break above the $60,000 price level and shortly after saw a large correction.
  • Bitcoin is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment has been bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance on the chart.

Key Levels To Watch:

  • Bitcoin was unable to pass the $60,000 level and later saw a correction. Following the correction, Bitcoin found support near the $30,000 level.
  • Resistance may still be found near the $60,000 level as the price has had trouble crossing this level in the past.
  • Bitcoin found support near $30,000 and now this level may hold again as support in the future.

bchdaily6-4-21.png

Bitcoin Cash Daily Chart Analysis:

  • Bitcoin Cash broke out of an ascending triangle pattern, rallied, and has since fallen to the higher low trendline.
  • Bitcoin Cash is trading below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating there is likely a period of consolidation happening.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of resistance, while the crypto may find support near the 200-day moving average.

Key Levels To Watch:

  • The ascending triangle had resistance near the $800 level, Bitcoin Cash was able to break out of the ascending triangle pattern but has since fallen back to the trendline.
  • Beyond the $800 mark, resistance may not be found until the crypto nears the $1200 level.
  • Bulls have maintained control of Bitcoin Cash as it has held a higher low trendline, this trendline may hold as support again.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Elon Musk Supposedly Endorses Cumrocket Coin, Price Skyrockets 350%

Cumrocket (CRYPTO: CUMMIES) — the cryptocurrency powering an adult entertainment ecosystem — skyrocketed following an apparent cryptic endorsement by tech tycoon Elon Musk. read more

Square Considers Making A Hardware Wallet For Bitcoin While Dorsey Says BTC Is His Most Important Work

In a series of tweets on Friday, Square Inc (NASDAQ: SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey revealed that the company is considering making a hardware wallet for Bitcoin. read more

Bitcoin Headed To $125,000 By The End Of The Year: Fundstrat Advisors

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has probably bottomed out, according to co-founder of a cryptocurrency research firm Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC, Tom Lee. read more

Elon Musk's Influence On Crypto Might Be Fading Away, Analysts Suggest

Large Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traders and investors — so-called whales — bought the coin after it crashed following some of the latest of Elon Musk's tweets, and analysts suggest read more