Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweets Lead To Explosion In Cum-Themed Cryptocurrencies

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s cryptic reference to bodily fluids has sent cryptocurrencies with “Cum” in their name soaring.

What Happened: Musk’s tweet late Thursday night made references to three countries on the North American continent.

Canada

USA

Mexico — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2021

Some Twitter users soon deciphered that Musk was pointing to “Cum” and associated cryptocurrencies, based on the initial letter in the three words.

Tesla bought CumRocket. — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 4, 2021

Buying some cummies here — Noble Doge (@JustinScerini) June 4, 2021

CumRocket Crypto (CUMMIES) was up 21.78% at $0.06409 at press time. The coin has shot up 54% over a seven-week trailing period.

CUMMIES was in the green 23.49% and 23.07% against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) respectively, the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Another Cum-themed coin, CumInu (CUMINU) shot up 136.03% to $0.001942 in a 24-hour trailing period. Against BTC and ETH, CUMINU gained 133.44% and 132.75% respectively.

BTC traded 0.43% higher at $37,895.87 at press time, while ETH traded 0.57% higher at $2,750.50 at press time.

Why It Matters: Musk was seen actively tweeting on cryptocurrency on Thursday night and his meme posting spree led to declines in both BTC and ETH prices.

The entrepreneur often posts about Dogecoin (DOGE), which remained subdued on Thursday and was trading 6.98% lower at $0.39 at press time in a 24-hour period.

