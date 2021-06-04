fbpx
QQQ
-3.47
336.94
-1.04%
DIA
-0.35
346.71
-0.1%
SPY
-1.50
421.83
-0.36%
TLT
-0.52
139.05
-0.38%
GLD
-3.52
182.29
-1.97%

Dogecoin Underperforms Wider Crypto Market Despite Key Catalyst

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 3, 2021 9:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Underperforms Wider Crypto Market Despite Key Catalyst

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded over 6% lower on Thursday night, underperforming against the broader market, even after Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) listed the Shiba Inu-themed coin on its platform. 

What Happened: DOGE traded 6.18% lower at $0.39 at press time over a 24-hour period. The cryptocurrency fell 9.07% against Bitcoin (BTC) and 9.31% against Ethereum (ETH). 

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The total market capitalization of the global cryptocurrency market rose 3.57% to $1.74 trillion in a 24-hour period.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, traded 3.38% higher at $38,677.79, while ETH traded 3.92% higher at $2,806.69 over a 24-hour period leading up to press time.

The top gainers over a 24-hour trailing period at press time were Filecoin (FIL), Theta (THETA), The Graph (GRT), BitTorrent (BTT), and Solana (SOL).

FIL gained 27.87% at $89.05 in a 24-hour period. The cryptocurrency clocked almost 23% against both BTC and ETH.

In the same time frame, THETA rose 23.81% to $9.85, GRT spiked 21.05% to $0.9253 and BTT was up 16.02% to $0.004407. SOL too jumped higher by 12.82% to $38.55 in a 24-hour window.

Why It Matters: The fall in DOGE comes even as Coinbase, the third-largest exchange by volume as per CoinMarketCap, listed the meme cryptocurrency on Thursday. Coinbase also announced a $1.2 million giveaway to “celebrate.”

Solana is due for listing on Coinbase’s Pro platform as well. The launch was delayed due to technical issues as per an announcement on Twitter by the platform on May 22.

See Also: Ethereum Killers Are Advancing At Record Pace This Year: What You Need To Know

Solana’s co-founder and chief operating officer Raj Gokal told Benzinga last week that the listing “validates all of the hard work that the community has put into building out the hundreds of dApps and platforms that make up an ever-growing ecosystem.”

Read Next: Does Dogecoin Have A 'CEO?' Here's What You Should Know


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Coinbase Debut Could Get Meme Crypto Interest From Traditional Investors, Says Analyst

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) debut on major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) may eventually attract traditional investors as there is read more

Crypto Stocks Hold Their Ground As Analysts Say Bitcoin May Reach New Lows

Stocks of companies exposed to the cryptocurrency market stay high as analysts at the world's top bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), suggest that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is headed lower. read more

Binance-Backed Crypto Exchange Tokocrypto Aims For IPO

Indonesian crypto exchange Tokocrypto, backed by the world's largest exchange, Binance, reportedly aims to hold an initial public offering (IPO). read more

Coinbase Pro Adds Support For Dogecoin, Price Jumps To $0.42

Major crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) announced that it is adding support for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more