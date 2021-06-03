fbpx
QQQ
-3.47
336.94
-1.04%
DIA
-0.35
346.71
-0.1%
SPY
-1.50
421.83
-0.36%
TLT
-0.52
139.05
-0.38%
GLD
-3.52
182.29
-1.97%

Ethereum Classic Looks To Be Forming Into A Pennant Pattern, Could See A Breakout Soon

byTyler Bundy
June 3, 2021 5:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is the original version of Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) that uses the proof of work platform. This is slightly different from the new version of Ethereum that runs on a proof of stake platform. Ethereum Classic now runs as an altcoin on the Ethereum chain.

Ethereum Classic was up 0.20% at $68.43 at last check. Below is a technical analysis of Ethereum Classic’s chart.

etcdaily6-3-21.png

Ethereum Classic Daily Chart Analysis:

  • Ethereum Classic looks to be forming into what technical traders might call a pennant pattern.
  • The crypto is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates sentiment in the cryptocurrency is likely bullish.
  • Both of these moving averages are places where the price may find support.

Key Levels To Watch:

  • The pennant pattern looks to be nearing the end of the pattern soon.
  • The pennant pattern happens after the price is condensed between narrowing highs and lows until the price “breaks” the resistance or support in the pattern and sees a strong move.
  • The move following the break of the pattern may go either way. Many traders think of a pennant pattern as bullish, but the pattern may also break out to the downside.

What’s Next?

Bullish technical traders would like to see the crypto break above the resistance in the pattern and see an upwards move. With some consolidation after the potential upwards move, the stock may eventually see further upwards movement.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the crypto fall and break out of the pattern to the downside. A break below the pattern support and the stock may see a further dropoff.


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Elon Musk Unveiled Bitcoin's Weakness, Says Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

According to Miami mayor Francis Suarez, tech tycoon and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk highlighted a problem with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) that reduces its utility as a financial asset. read more

Support.com Highlights Launch Of On-Demand Fintech, Crypto Customer Support, Says Will Now Accept Bitcoin As A Payment Option

 Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced new service offerings to bring reliable and 24/7 on-demand customer support read more

Bitmedia Bitcoin Ad Network Review and How to Advertise Crypto Right

If you're involved with a crypto or blockchain-related project, you've already thought about how to publicize it. However, due to the limitations imposed by social media and Google, crypto marketing is a slightly different entity than traditional ads. read more

Coinbase Says Starting Today Co Supports Dogecoin On Platform