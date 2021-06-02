Tesla Competitor Becomes First To Mine Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum With Parked Electric Cars

A Canadian electric car can now double as a cryptocurrency mining device for Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

What Happened: Daymak Inc, a Canadian electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced that its upcoming Spiritus electric car would be capable of mining cryptocurrencies while parked.

The Daymak Spiritus will utilize the company’s patented Daymak Nebula cryptocurrency infrastructure to mine cryptocurrencies, making it the first car in history with mining hardware and cryptocurrency technology programmed into the user interface.

How It Works: According to the company, every Spiritus vehicle will be a node on the blockchain and will include Daymak Nebula Miner and Nebula Wallet.

Spiritus is the fifth model in the Avvenire Series and will launch in 2023.

Customers can pre-order the car by paying with regular fiat currency or cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Bitcoin.

“The Spiritus car is for those who want more in life, and we are committed to putting our customers ahead of the curve. We envision a future where your highway tolls, your parking, and your drive-thru order will be paid directly on the fly with crypto,” said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak.

“Your online bills and your banking can be handled through the same software platform paid in crypto. And whereas most vehicles are depreciating while they sit in your garage, the Nebula Miner will make you money while your Spiritus is parked. The potential applications are limitless.”

Baiocchi envisions that by 2023, the world will be in the midst of “the blockchain revolution,” and every Spiritus car will be making its owner money.

“Everyone will be paying with crypto by then, and we are building these cars with that in mind,” added Baiocchi. “Daymak Spiritus is more than a car.”

Image: Courtesy of Daymak