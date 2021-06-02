fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
332.82
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.06
345.81
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.00
419.67
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
138.21
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.03
177.87
+ 0.02%

Dogecoin Holders Should 'Tip' Wildly To Help Widen The Community Base, Says Co-Creator

byMadhukumar Warrier
June 2, 2021 4:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Holders Should 'Tip' Wildly To Help Widen The Community Base, Says Co-Creator

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Billy Marcus has asked holders of the meme cryptocurrency to return to a tipping culture to widen the community base.

What Happened: Marcus took to Twitter on #AcceptDoge day to advise Dogecoin holders to get back to tipping, noting that the altcoin’s use as a tipping currency back in 2014 helped it to “spread wildly.”

Dogecoin holders could send small amounts of DOGE to friends, content creators and others to help expand the user base, Marcus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, said.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Investors could use user-friendly tipping bots for different platforms. While tipping bots exist for Reddit and Discord, a tipping bot for Twitter would help, he noted.

Marcus also said that Dogecoin transaction fees will reduce in an upcoming core release and believes brokerage platform Robinhood will offer cryptocurrency wallets at some point.

See Also: Dogecoin Headed To Below $1B Market Capitalization, Says Crypto Veteran Investor Barry Silbert

Why It Matters: Dogecoin was created mainly as a joke in 2013 and found utility as a tipping system on Reddit and Twitter to reward the creation or sharing of quality content.

The altcoin has shot to prominence this year, in major part due to endorsement from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. The meme cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains are an impressive 7700%.

However, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is down 52.2% from its all-time high of $0.7376 reached on May 8 and is now in sixth place in terms of market capitalization.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 5.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.3549 at press time.

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Creator Says 99.9% Of Crypto Market Is Driven By 'Greater Fool Theory'


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Events Markets

Related Articles

What Should Bitcoin Investors Do With The Recent Price Crash? Strategist Says There Really Is Just One Good Option

Following the recent crash in the price of Bitcoin (BTC), a cryptocurrency expert believes that investors have only one good option — that of staying long in the apex cryptocurrency. read more

Dogecoin Shoots Up 11.3% As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Top Cryptos Remain Muted

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded higher by over 11% at press time on Tuesday night even as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remained muted. read more

'Sounds Kinda Fun': Elon Musk Supports A Lollapalooza-Like Event For Dogecoin

Supporters of Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) seek to follow the mission of "Doing Only Good Everyday." That mission and a worldwide group of supporters of the cryptocurrency is leading up to a Dogepalooza event. read more

Elon Musk Approves Of Hot Tub That's Heated By Bitcoin Mining

Amidst a new wave of efforts to combat the concerning environmental impact of mining cryptocurrencies, Blockfolio recently proposed “a hot tub that's read more