fbpx
QQQ
-1.11
335.04
-0.33%
DIA
+ 0.29
345.35
+ 0.08%
SPY
-0.37
420.41
-0.09%
TLT
-0.23
138.67
-0.17%
GLD
-0.45
178.83
-0.25%

Dogecoin Shoots Up 11.3% As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Top Cryptos Remain Muted

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 1, 2021 9:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Shoots Up 11.3% As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Top Cryptos Remain Muted

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded higher by over 11% at press time on Tuesday night even as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remained muted.

What Happened: The Shiba Inu-themed coin traded 11.35% higher at $0.36 at press time in a 24-hour period. DOGE gained 15.25% against BTC and 16.11% over ETH in the same time frame.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

On a 24-hour basis at press time, BTC traded 3.4% lower at $36,448.92 while ETH traded 4.09% lower at $2,614.

Doge was buoyant after Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) said in a blog post that it had launched support for the cryptocurrency on its Pro platform.

“Starting immediately, we will begin accepting inbound transfers of DOGE to Coinbase Pro. Trading will begin on or after 9 am Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, June 3, if liquidity conditions are met,” said Coinbase.

Dogecoin’s upward momentum aside, most major coins failed to chart an upwards course.  At press time over 24-hours, Cardano (ADA) was down 1.63% at $1.74, XRP (XRP) traded 8.47% lower at $0.99, and Chainlink (LINK) was in the red by 5.14% at $30.04.

Why It Matters: DOGE has soared 7,700.51% since the beginning of 2021. The cryptocurrency has a fan base on social media and is often discussed by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

See Also: Elon Musk Says He Isn't The 'Doge CEO,' Ability To Take Action 'Is Limited'

Last month, Musk said he was working with DOGE developers to improve the cryptocurrency’s “system transaction efficiency.”

“Shark Tank” fame investor and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban noted in May that DOGE has the potential to become a “usable currency.” Mavericks already accept Dogecoin as payment for tickets and merchandise.

Read Next: How Retail-Favorite Investments GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fared Against Each Other In May


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Coinbase Cardholders Can Now Make Crypto Purchases On Apple Pay And Google Pay

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) announced today that users could make purchases with crypto on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: read more

EXCLUSIVE: Solana Says Scaling As 'One Global State' Sets It Apart From Ethereum, Polkadot, Other Rivals

Solana (SOL) is an open-source project focused on facilitating decentralized app or DApp creation. It makes use of the permissionless nature of blockchains to provide decentralized finance or DeFi solutions. read more

The Future Will Come When Direct Crypto Payments Go Mainstream

Crypto Goes Mainstream, Still Way To Go Till Full Disruption ‘In the past few years, the crypto industry has seen a great deal of change. What sounded like a fantasy back in 2016, has become 2021's reality: decentralization is going mainstream, and cryptocurrency debit cards are finding their way into the wallets of former skeptics. read more

Coinbase Launches 'Fact Check' To Combat Misinformation About Crypto, But The Community Is Not Impressed

What Happened: Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) unveiled ‘Fact Check’- a new section of the company’s blog that will be dedicated to “combat misinformation and mischaracterizations about Coinbase or crypto being shared in the world.” read more