The Metric That Could Signal A Bitcoin Buying Opportunity

byAdam Eckert
June 2, 2021 11:17 am
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may be bottoming after its recent sell-off, Brian Kelly, portfolio manager of BKCM Digital Asset Fund, said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money."

What Happened: Bitcoin fell more than 50% from its highs as environmental concerns around cryptocurrency mining put the bears in control.

One of the key crypto metrics to monitor is the speed of address growth versus market expectations, Kelly told CNBC. 

Address growth is essentially flat, he said, but the market is implying a decline of almost 20%.

The last time the differential in address growth versus expectations was this high was in March 2020, Kelly said, adding that when Bitcoin is as mispriced as it is now, it's a sign the cryptocurrency is bottoming. 

The last time there was a similar divergence in the metric, Bitcoin was trading at $3,500, he said.

The market is mispricing the underlying fundamentals and the price of Bitcoin presents a great buying opportunity, Kelly told CNBC.

He said he's been adding to his Bitcoin holdings around the cryptocurrency's current price. 

Panic Over Dogecoin Price Shouldn't Kill Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Fundamental Innovations In Crypto, Says Binance US CEO

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin is up 25.94% year-to-date.

At last check Tuesday, it was up 4.89% at $38,039.01. 

Image by SnapLaunch from Pixabay.


Related Articles

Why Carter Worth Is Worried Bitcoin Could Crash

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke about potential risks in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and said an important head-and-shoulders reversal pattern is forming. read more

Is The Recent Sell-Off A Buying Opportunity For Ethereum?

Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he has been adding to his position in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of May 24th – 30th, 2021. read more

Wednesday's Market Minute: Either/Or, No More?

The stock market spent much of the past year divided along the lines of quarantine vs. recovery; the bifurcated trading experience that saw small-caps and mega-cap tech, or value and growth stocks, often moving in opposite directions. read more