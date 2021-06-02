fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
332.17
+ 0.2%
DIA
+ 0.45
345.42
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 0.72
418.95
+ 0.17%
TLT
+ 0.32
137.89
+ 0.23%
GLD
+ 0.88
177.02
+ 0.49%

Report: How Chinese Investors Kept Trading Despite Government's Crypto Crackdown

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 2, 2021 4:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Report: How Chinese Investors Kept Trading Despite Government's Crypto Crackdown

A report revealed that traders based in China opted to bypass local crypto laws to continue trading cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: According to a recent report from Bloomberg, Chinese crypto traders have continued to trade digital assets despite the government’s more recent warnings against virtual currency transactions.

A State Council committee led by Vice Premier Liu He recently re-iterated the nation’s crypto ban, leading to a market-wide selloff given the high authority of the committee.

Fears appear to have been short-lived as Bloomberg reported Chinese crypto traders took to OTC desks to continue trading cryptocurrencies.

“I don’t care,” said Charles, a 35-year-old real estate consultant in Shanghai to Bloomberg. In spite of losing $11 million in the three days that followed Bitcoin’s sharp fall, he intends to continue holding his cryptocurrencies.

“To me, it’s giving back the profits I made in the past few months,” he said. “I’m looking at the 10- to 20-year horizon.”

Another telling sign that Chinese traders have resumed trading cryptocurrencies is the recovery of the exchange rate between the Chinese yuan and the stablecoin Tether (USDT), which is used to facilitate most crypto transactions.

In the immediate aftermath following the May 19 selloff, the exchange rate fell as much as 4.4% but has since recovered more than half the losses, according to Chinese crypto data platform Feixiaohao.

Read also: Chinese Stock Exchanges Take On Robinhood Offering Crypto Features To US Clients

Bloomberg notes that before crypto exchanges were banned in the country in 2017, China alone accounted for 80% of the world’s Bitcoin trading.

These crypto investors are believed to still be a “major presence” in the crypto space operating through OTC platforms and offshore venues.


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Government News Legal Global Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Crypto Stocks Hold Their Ground As Analysts Say Bitcoin May Reach New Lows

Stocks of companies exposed to the cryptocurrency market stay high as analysts at the world's top bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), suggest that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is headed lower. read more

Binance-Backed Crypto Exchange Tokocrypto Aims For IPO

Indonesian crypto exchange Tokocrypto, backed by the world's largest exchange, Binance, reportedly aims to hold an initial public offering (IPO). read more

Coinbase Pro Adds Support For Dogecoin, Price Jumps To $0.42

Major crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) announced that it is adding support for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more

May 2021 Was Bitcoin's Second Worst Month In 10 Years But What's Next

The market-leading cryptocurrency recorded a drop of over 35% in May, leaving market participants split in their outlook for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more