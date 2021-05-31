fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.05
331.83
+ 0.32%
DIA
+ 1.09
343.51
+ 0.32%
SPY
+ 0.90
418.39
+ 0.21%
TLT
-0.22
138.87
-0.16%
GLD
+ 0.59
177.12
+ 0.33%

If You Bet $1,000 On Helio Castroneves To Win Indy 500, Here's How Money Much You Would've Won

byChris Katje
May 31, 2021 11:15 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
If You Bet $1,000 On Helio Castroneves To Win Indy 500, Here's How Money Much You Would've Won

The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 featured a Bitcoin car, more than 100,000 live fans and a thrilling finish putting a well-known racer into an elusive club. Bettors who backed Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves were also rewarded with a big payout.

What Happened: Forty-six-year-old Brazilian racer Castroneves became just the fourth racer to win the legendary Indianapolis 500 four times.

Castroneves, who previously won the race in 2001, 2002 and 2009, joins Al Unser Sr, A.J. Foyt and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners of the race.

In the last three seasons, Castroneves has raced a limited schedule appearing in only several big races. At 46, Castroneves is also one of the oldest winners of the Indy 500.

The race featured a limited 40% capacity crowd of over 140,000 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race aired live on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Related Link: Indianapolis 500 2021: How To Watch Indy 500, Betting Preview, Betting Picks

Betting on Castroneves: The four-time Indy 500 winner entered the race with odds of +2800 to win and +135 to finish in the top 10.

A $1,000 bet on Castroneves to win the Indy 500 paid $28,000.

The top 10 was rounded out by Alex Palou, Simon Pagenaud, Pato O’Ward, Ed Carpenter, Santino Ferrucci, Sage Karam, Runs VeeKay, Juan Pablo Montoya and Tony Kanaan.

Castroneves (+135), O’Ward (-152), Veekay (-129) and Kanaan (-112) were top 10 picks in Benzinga’s Indy 500 Preview article.

Veekay was a big story leading up to and during the Indy 500 as the racer inside the Bitcoin car. Veekay’s car featured the Bitcoin logo and colors.


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Sports Markets General

Related Articles

Indianapolis 500 2021: How To Watch Indy 500, Betting Preview, Betting Picks

The Indianapolis 500 is returning to its typical Memorial Day Weekend slot after being pushed to August in 2020 during the pandemic. Here's Benzinga's look at how to watch the race, a betting preview and some potential bets to consider. read more

Indianapolis 500 To Feature Bitcoin Sponsored Car May 30: What You Should Know

The iconic Indianapolis 500 will feature Bitcoin as the main sponsor on one of the cars, and it will likely be a hot topic for media before and during the race. read more

Dogecoin Hits Another All-Time High Just Below 45 Cents Amid Elon Musk-SNL Speculation

Dogecoin (DOGE) hit an all-time high of nearly $0.45 on Monday night, days ahead of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s scheduled appearance on “Saturday Night Live” where the joke cryptocurrency is expected to feature. read more

Elon Musk Says Something On Dogecoin Will 'Definitely' Feature In His SNL Episode

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk suggested Sunday that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) as a topic will "definitely" feature in his “Saturday Night Live” appearance on May 8. read more