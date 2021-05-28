Follow Friday: 8 Dogecoin Accounts To Follow On Twitter

The rise of the valuation of Dogecoin has helped several Twitter accounts grow with loyal communities wanting to talk about and share memes of the “meme coin.”

For this week’s Follow Friday, Benzinga looks at some of the top Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) accounts to follow for all things Dogecoin.

Elon Musk: The Dogefather Elon Musk is best known as the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). Musk is also cheered and jeered as someone who tweets about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin on a weekly basis.

Dating back to April 2, 2019, Musk has responded to people asking him about Dogecoin and shared his own memes about the cryptocurrency on Twitter.

Dogecoin was trading at $0.002552 around the time of Musk’s first tweet, which led to a great return for anyone who invested when Musk said, “Dogecoin might be my fav cryptocurrency.”

Slim Jim: The 145,000-plus Twitter followers of Slim Jim typically see Dogecoin-related memes everyday.

Slim Jim, a Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) company, has used Dogecoin to help its social media reach and launched its first-ever non-fungible token this year centered on Slim Jim and Dogecoin. The Conagra Brands earnings call became the first time a publicly traded company mentioned Dogecoin on a call. Earlier this year, the company reported a 160% increase in Twitter followers.

Billy Markus: Dogecoin creator Billy Markus is active on Twitter and openly discusses the positives and negatives surrounding the attention Dogecoin has received.

Markus recently tweeted that he doesn’t care if people sell Dogecoin. The concern Markus has is the behavior from the Doge and cryptocurrency communities. Markus was an engineer at International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) when he created Dogecoin in three hours.

Mark Cuban: Dallas Mavericks owner and entrepreneur Mark Cuban is one of the largest voices for Dogecoin on Twitter with more than 8 million followers.

Cuban has been a supporter of Dogecoin while also realizing it is a risky pick that could lose value. Cuban recognizes the value of Dogecoin being used in transactions and pushed the Mavericks to become the first major sports team to accept Dogecoin as a payment option for merchandise and tickets.

In April, Cuban said Dogecoin transactions were up 550% from the month of March. Over $120,000 in merchandise was sold using Dogecoin as the payment option. Cuban said the Mavericks do not plan on selling the Dogecoin holdings.

Dogecoin: The official Dogecoin Twitter account received a blue verified checkmark earlier this week. The account shares information on Dogecoin and retweets content from members of the community.

The Twitter bio reads, “Dogecoin is an open source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency, favored by shibas worldwide. Elon Musk thinks we’re pretty cool.”

Dogecoin Memes: One of the most well-known things about Doge is that it was created as a meme coin. Dogecoin is also often used on memes, which leads to the Twitter account Dogecoin Memes.

If you love seeing memes related to Dogecoin, this should be a Twitter account you are following to see “the wowest Dogecoin memes on the internet.”

DogePunks: Combine two of the hottest 2021 crypto related topics of Dogecoin and NFTs and you have Dogepunks. This is the Twitter account for an artist who makes Dogecoin-related NFTs that are sold on OpenSea for Ethereum.

The account has sold 112 Dogepunks, including ones that look like Guy Fieri, Spongebob, The Godfather, Wario, Luke Skywalker and Bart Simpson. The average sale price is 2.73 Ethereum for the Dogepunks.

Jenny Ta: Self-made millionaire and Wall Street veteran Jenny Ta shares insight about Dogecoin on the regular across Twitter.

Ta was recently interviewed on Benzinga’s “Power Hour,” where she laid out the case for Dogecoin’s market cap to surpass $1 trillion.