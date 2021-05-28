If You Invested $1,000 In Ethereum One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name cryptocurrencies have left the stock market in the dust.

Ethereum’s Big Run: One cryptocurrency that has been a great investment in the past year has been the world’s most valuable crypto, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH).

Ethereum has been an exceptional investment going all the way back to its launch in July 2015. However, after spiking to as high as $1,422 in early 2018 Ethereum prices spent much of the next two years trading back under $250.

The biggest catalyst for Ethereum prices in 2020 was massive government stimulus spending to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic began, the government has spent more than $6 trillion, and investors concerned about the potential for hyperinflation have poured into cryptocurrencies as potential hedges.

How To Buy Ethereum

At the beginning of 2020, Ethereum was trading around $129. By the beginning of March, the cryptocurrency had risen to $218 as news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 13, 2020, Ethereum plummeted to its pandemic low of $88.50 as global stock markets tanked. The good news for Ethereum investors is that the crypto bounced off that level as the stock market began to stabilize shortly thereafter and the government started printing money.

By November, Ethereum was back up above $500.

Ethereum In 2021, Beyond: On Jan. 19, 2021, influential Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk added #Bitcoin to his Twitter bio and tweeted “In retrospect, it was inevitable.” Musk’s tweet sent the entire cryptocurrency market soaring, including Ethereum.

Ethereum also got a vote of confidence from Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in March 2021 when Visa announced it will start settling all stablecoin transactions using Ethereum.

Ethereum ultimately hit a new all-time high of $4,366 earlier this month, but has since pulled back significantly. Today, Ethereum is trading back down at $2,781.

Still, Ethereum investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated huge returns on their investments. In fact, $1,000 in Ethereum bought on May 27, 2020, would be worth about $13,800 today.

Looking ahead, it’s impossible to value cryptocurrencies like Ethereum because they produce no cash flow, pay no dividend or interest and are still used for only a tiny fraction of global financial transactions. Up to this point, Ethereum has made for a spectacular speculative investment.

But until the extreme volatility in the Ethereum market dies down, it will likely have a difficult time winning over investors looking for a safe, secure alternative to cash that won’t keep them up at night.