How to Get Free Bitcoin in 2021 Without Investment

When Bitcoin sets new price records every day, and at the moment it costs below $40,000 (May 2021), the question of how to earn Bitcoin is more relevant than ever.

Naturally, the freeways to get Bitcoin presented below will not bring you a lot of money. However, if you have some free time and a desire to earn some bitcoin, these methods will be relevant for you.

Taking into account the growth of the exchange rate, the earned coins for $10,000 would now be valued at 4 times more expensive (if take into account periodic outbreaks due to tweets by Elon Musk, then all 6 times more expensive)

Bitcoin Faucets

Faucets are platforms that reward visitors or users with free cryptocurrencies when they complete certain tasks. This simple task can be anything from simple captcha typing, watching ads, playing online games, online quizzes, and taking surveys. The rewards are presented in satoshi. Satoshi is the smallest unit of bitcoin, equivalent to the 100 millionth part of bitcoin. 1 satoshi = 0.00000001 bitcoin.

Here are some popular bitcoin faucets that allow getting free bitcoin and other crypto:

Cointiply

BonusBitcoin

FreeBitco.in

Freebitcoin.io

FreeFaucetSatoshi Labs

Firefaucet

CoinPayU

Satoshi hero

BTCBux

More and more legal sites appear every day. Often, services that pay tokens for viewing advertising content offer users not only to watch videos but also perform several simple tasks: read letters, surf, enter captchas. An important point is that each platform has its withdrawal limits. Usually at least 10,000 satoshi, it will be difficult for a beginner to earn such an amount quickly.

Bitcoin Games

Various games allow you to receive cryptocurrency for free. For example, Rollercoin presents you with ten simple games that have been known to everyone for a long time. It is easy and interesting to pass the levels of these games.

Even if you did not cope with the task, Rollercoin credits you with power – so-called hashrate. Using this power, you can simulate crypto mining right inside the game.

Spells of Genesis, a free card arcade game running on macOS and PC, allows you to collect collectables that are stored on the Ethereum blockchain. They can be exchanged for other artefacts or sold for cryptocurrency.

You can play EOS Knight on smartphones and in the browser. This is a knightly saga with collectables stored on the EOS blockchain. They can be exchanged within the game and deals with using smart contracts.

Altcoin Fantasy is an educational platform that will help you learn how to trade, and also allows you to make money on it. Here the user is given virtual points with which he can trade digital coins. The interface is close to how real exchanges work.

Altcoin Fantasy hosts various trading contests. If a novice trader manages to take one of the prizes, he will be able to claim an award in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, for example, Ethereum and Stellar. The game is free, runs on iOS and Android systems.

Blockchain poker is a one-table no-limit Texas Hold'em cash game that lets you play with real bitcoins. You don't need to register, which means you can play and remain anonymous at the same time. What's more, new players automatically receive free satoshi that they can play. However, the minimum withdrawal amount is relatively high and currently stands at 100,000 satoshi.

BitFun allows its members to receive free satoshi every three minutes by playing games and watching ads shown between games. The platform is owned by CoinPot and Moon Bitcoin. The minimum withdrawal limit is 10,000 Satoshi.

PipeFlare is a platform game and a crane in one. While playing games, you can get a reward in cryptocurrency, and every 24 hours request a free cryptocurrency ZEC, FLR, DOGE.

DLive is the first and largest blockchain video streaming platform. Streamers on this platform earn based on how many people participate in their video streams. DLive viewers are rewarded when they watch, chat, share content, and even donate to content creators.

Bitcoin Mining

Not. This is not cryptocurrency mining with the purchase of expensive equipment and paying huge electricity bills.

Cryptocurrency mining has long turned into a business that is already being done on an industrial scale, mining requires quite a lot of computing power and a lot of cheap energy.

However, if you want to participate in the mining of cryptocurrency, there are programs in the background using some of your computer's resources for mining, without interfering with the daily use of the computer.

Of course, the income from such mining will be a penny, comparable to the income from bitcoin faucets. But you do not need to make any effort, except to launch the program itself and receive coins for free.

Honeyminer is an easy-to-use bitcoin mining software that allows anyone with a computer to start mining. By distributing your extra CPU and GPU power, Honeyminer will mine the most profitable coins and tokens for you, and then automatically convert them to bitcoin to make cash out easier.

NiceHash is an online marketplace for buying and selling your computer's computing power. Anyone can sell their computing power, even if you only have an old laptop. And anyone can buy computing power if they want to take advantage of mining without spending an exorbitant amount of money on mining hardware.

Cudo Miner is a multi-algorithm CPU and GPU miner that can automatically select the most profitable currency to mine and then convert your earnings to Bitcoin.

Rollercoin is the world's first online cryptocurrency mining simulator. It all started with a Bitcoin mining simulation. Now, passing the levels in simple arcade games, you can mine Ether, Dogecoin, as well as cryptocurrency inside the game – RollerToken.

The Rollercoin’s community now has about a million players, and the game celebrated 3 years of existence only this spring! Try to play, have fun and get pleasant bonuses in the form of free Bitcoin, free Ethereum, free Doge.

So, we have collected the most relevant and profitable options for obtaining different cryptocurrencies for free. As you can see, today there are still simple ways to get cryptocurrency without investment, including free bitcoins. All you need is time and interest! And we are glad to offer you the most pleasant way to get free bitcoin – play games, earn satoshi and exchange them for cryptocurrency.