fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
334.13
+ 0%
DIA
-0.02
343.29
-0.01%
SPY
-0.03
419.10
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
139.22
+ 0%
GLD
-0.03
177.67
-0.02%

Just 2.7% Of Nvidia Revenue In Blowout Quarter Came From Crypto Mining Chips, But That's Not The End Of Story

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 27, 2021 2:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Just 2.7% Of Nvidia Revenue In Blowout Quarter Came From Crypto Mining Chips, But That's Not The End Of Story

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) said it has benefitted from record revenue in the first quarter ended May 2, with a small part of the revenue generated from the sale of dedicated cryptocurrency mining hardware, but there is more than meets the eye.

What Happened: The multinational technology company reported a revenue of $5.66 billion in Q1, which is an 84% jump year-over-year. The figure beat the street estimate of $5.4 billion.

Gaming revenue came in at a record $2.76 billion, a 106% rise YoY, while data center revenue also was record-breaking at 2.05 billion, a rise of 79% YoY.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress said, the company believed "gaming also benefited from cryptocurrency mining demand, although it is hard to determine to what extent.”

Earnings per share saw a 103.3% YoY growth to $3.66, which beat the estimate of $3.28.

In Q1, $155 million in revenue — 2.74% of the total — was generated thanks to the sales of Cryptocurrency Mining Processors (CMP), launched in February, as per the commentary by Kress.

In the earnings call, Kress gave a guidance of $400 million for CMP revenue in Q2.

Nvidia shares fell nearly 1% in the after-hours trading to $622 on Wednesday after ending the regular session 0.33% higher at $628.

See Also: Two Contrary Bitcoin Tales: How Crypto Mining Equipment Is Buoying Nvidia's Numbers and Pushing Down Canaan's

Why It Matters: As per Nvidia’s Q2 guidance revenue is expected to be $6.3 billion, plus or minus 2%.

Based on calculations using the guidance figures, CMP revenue should rise to 6.35% of total revenue in Q2.

Nvidia tried to discourage the use of its RTX 3060 GPU which it launched in March for cryptocurrency mining. However, later the company said it inadvertently unlocked Ethereum (ETH) mining performance after updating drivers.

Read Next: Unlike Nvidia, AMD Doesn't Mind If You Use Its Gaming GPUs To Mine Ethereum

Photo Courtesy: Nvidia Corp. via Flickr

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings News Guidance Markets

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Adds More Coinbase, Skillz, Trims Square

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday snapped up another 221,167 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) worth about $64.49 million on the stock’s Friday’s dip and also its fourth-straight loss. read more

Cathie Wood's Ark Loads Up Another 1.2 Million Shares In Skillz, Also Adds Coinbase, DraftKings

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 1.2 million shares of the mobile gaming company Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ), its biggest trade of the day among a total of two dozen stocks that it bought and sold during the day. read more

Two Contrary Bitcoin Tales: How Crypto Mining Equipment Is Buoying Nvidia's Numbers and Pushing Down Canaan's

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) said on its annual investor day it is raising its first-quarter revenue estimate for newly introduced mining hardware. read more

Can You Mine Bitcoin With A Game Boy? This Guy Gave It A Go

It may be common knowledge that mining Bitcoin (BTC) requires a great deal of energy and computer power but it did not deter a person online from trying to do it on an 80’s era  Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: read more