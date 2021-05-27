fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
334.13
+ 0%
DIA
-0.02
343.29
-0.01%
SPY
-0.03
419.10
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
139.22
+ 0%
GLD
-0.03
177.67
-0.02%

PayPal Will Finally Let Users Withdraw Bitcoin, Ethereum Other Cryptocurrencies

byMadhukumar Warrier
May 27, 2021 2:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
PayPal Will Finally Let Users Withdraw Bitcoin, Ethereum Other Cryptocurrencies

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will finally allow users to withdraw Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other cryptocurrencies to third-party wallets, according to a report by CoinDesk.

What Happened: PayPal's head of cryptocurrency, Jose Fernandez da Ponte, reportedly made the announcement at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference on Wednesday.

da Ponte said PayPal is working on adding support for third-party wallet transfers but did not provide details about when the feature will be available.

See Also: How to Buy Ethereum (ETH)

PayPal has allowed its customers to buy cryptocurrencies since last October, but currently does not allow them to transfer cryptocurrency holdings out of PayPal and into private wallets.

Why It Matters: Cryptocurrency proponents have long maintained the "Not your keys, not your Bitcoin" mantra. PayPal and Robinhood customers don't have access to their cryptocurrency wallets on the platform and the services have faced criticism over not allowing withdrawals.

Robinhood in February said it planned on letting its customers be able to withdraw their cryptocurrency holdings.

PayPal’s move is also likely a result of higher demand for its crypto services. It was reported in March that the Peter Thiel-co-founded company is purchasing Curv, a technology firm, engaged in the secure storage of cryptocurrencies.

Price Action: PayPal closed almost more than 1% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $261.37, but declined less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $261.22.

Read Next: Signs Crop Up That Apple Is Exploring Cryptocurrency: What You Need To Know

Photo by Marco Verch on Flickr

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Signs Crop Up That Apple Is Exploring Cryptocurrency: What You Need To Know

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)  is on the hunt for a business development manager with experience in "cryptocurrency" to lead alternative payments partnerships, as per a job posting on its website. read more

NFT Market Heats Up As Two Adult Content Stars Launch Their Tokens

Pornvisory (PVY) — a cryptocurrency project aiming to tokenize the adult entertainment industry — partnered with two world-famous adult film stars to launch their non-fungible tokens (NFTs). read more

Elon Musk Sets Twitter Ablaze As He Engages In War Of Words With Bitcoin Advocates

A full-scale war of words played out on Sunday on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) social media platform between Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and supporters of read more

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sparks Bitcoin Speculation As He Reveals The Name Of His Pet Goats

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s post about his pet goats has triggered speculation on social media whether his company will follow Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) lead and invest in read more