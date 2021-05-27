fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.16
331.81
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 0.07
343.11
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.80
417.44
+ 0.19%
TLT
-0.24
139.70
-0.17%
GLD
-0.34
178.29
-0.19%

Signs Crop Up That Apple Is Exploring Cryptocurrency: What You Need To Know

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 26, 2021 10:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Signs Crop Up That Apple Is Exploring Cryptocurrency: What You Need To Know

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)  is on the hunt for a business development manager with experience in "cryptocurrency" to lead alternative payments partnerships, as per a job posting on its website.

What Happened: “The Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce (WPC) team is seeking an experienced Business Development Manager to lead Alternative Payments Partnerships,” Apple wrote in the listing. The iPhone maker called for candidates with "5+ years experience working in or with alternative payment providers, such as digital wallets, BNPL, Fast Payments, cryptocurrency."

The vacancy listed Wednesday mentions duties such as “forming partnership framework and commercial models, defining implementation paradigms, identifying key players and managing relationships with strategic alternative payment partners.”

The person Apple is looking to hire for its Cupertino, California headquarters would be responsible for “end to end business development,” which involves negotiating and closing commercial agreements.

Why It Matters: Apple has yet to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment and has tight control over payments.

The Tim Cook-led tech giant is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with “Fortnite” maker Epic Games over in-app payments.

See Also: Microsoft Refuses To Hold Back As Apple Accuses It Of Using Epic As 'Staking Horse' In Legal Battle

In February, an analyst at RBC said that if the iPhone maker were to develop its Apple Wallet into a cryptocurrency exchange it would have a sizable new market opportunity in the billions.

The analyst pointed to Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) along with Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) which have validated the business model.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed mostly unchanged at $126.85 and fell 0.12% in the after-hours session. Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.96% lower at $38,332.92 at press time.

Read Next: Crypto Trading Platform Voyager Digital Sees 1578% Sequential Surge In Q3 Revenue

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Buys Another $59M In Coinbase As Bitcoin Recovers, Entirely Cuts Apple Stake

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 254,738 shares, worth about $59.46 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) as the cryptocurrency exchange bounced back after a bullish call from analysts. read more

Tesla Could Find An Even Bigger Market In India Than China, Says Analyst

Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) entry into the Indian market could give the electric vehicle maker a big boost and the market could eventually be even bigger than China, according to Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin. read more

Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake Almost Entirely — And Buys More Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday shed nearly all of its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and continued to snap up shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more

He Said Whaaaaat? 10 Zaniest Elon Musk Tweets

Ever since former President Donald Trump was sent into the digital equivalent of the Land of Nod, the reigning provocateur on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has been the self-crowned Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) technoking Elon Mu read more