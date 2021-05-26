Four In Ten Consumers Already Bought Crypto: Global Survey

A significant portion of consumers already invested in cryptocurrencies, according to recent research.

What Happened: A consumer survey conducted by private digital payments firm Skrill — part of Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) — 38% of United Kingdom consumers either invested in or bought a cryptocurrency.

While 84% of the study participants said that they have heard of at least one cryptocurrency, 64% were familiar with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

"Cryptocurrency adoption has rapidly increased to heights nobody could have imagined even two years ago. […] We’re seeing that crypto is no longer a niche phenomenon, and our research provides further evidence of that, but there’s a significant opportunity to grow awareness about its potential for payments and transfers," Senior Vice President Rossen Yordanov commented.

The poll was conducted in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Austria, and Bulgaria by Sapio Research between March and April 2021.

Globally, one in five respondents said that they owned Bitcoin at the time of the survey or in the past, nearly one in four in the United States, and 36% of Bulgarian respondents.

Also, 28% believe that cryptocurrencies are a good investment for the future.

Other than Bitcoin, the most known currencies were Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) (31% of consumers), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) (22%), and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) (19%).

When it comes to crypto ownership rates, the most owned is Bitcoin Cash (9%), slightly leading Ethereum (8%), and Litecoin (7%).

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), Dash (CRYPTO: DASH), and Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) were recognized by more than 10% of respondents, but only under 5% of them owned some.

What Else: People are learning about cryptocurrencies, with almost a third (29%) of the respondents saying that they know more about them than they did the same time last year, and one in four people admitting that they were more likely to invest in cryptocurrencies today, compared to twelve months ago.

There is still a lot of confusion about what cryptocurrencies should be, with 27% considering them the future of payments, 26% a good store of value, and 26% the future of banking.