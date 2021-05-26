fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.16
331.81
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 0.07
343.11
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.80
417.44
+ 0.19%
TLT
-0.24
139.70
-0.17%
GLD
-0.34
178.29
-0.19%

Polygon (MATIC) Launches Kit For Quick Ethereum-Connected Chain Deployment, Price Grows 20%

byAdrian Zmudzinski
May 26, 2021 7:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Polygon (MATIC) Launches Kit For Quick Ethereum-Connected Chain Deployment, Price Grows 20%

Ethereum-scalability blockchain Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) launched a new solution to allow developers to launch blockchains connected to Ethereum quickly.

What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga, Polygon's new software development kit allows developers to quickly deploy blockchains compatible with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and its smart contract standards that can be personalized thanks to their modular design.

The company claims that with the release of this software, Ethereum has become a multi-chain ecosystem.

Developers can choose modules that establish the characteristics of their blockchain, such as features concerning networking, chain synchronization, and consensus allowing for proof-of-stake (PoS), proof-of-work (PoW), and less well-known consensus mechanisms.

There are also modules allowing to personalize more exotic aspects of blockchain development and for compatibility with Ethereum smart contracts.

Currently, blockchains launched with the Polygon software development kit have to independently ensure their security, but in the future, the team plans to also add support for Layer 2 chains that are secured by being linked to the Ethereum blockchain.

See also: How to Buy Polygon (MATIC)

“With advanced 'Layer 2' solutions, Ethereum 2.0 all coming online now or soon, the need for a comprehensive interoperability framework is stronger than ever. With the Polygon SDK, we are solving pressing needs for Ethereum’s multi-chain future, including ease of deployment and inter-L2 communication,” the project's co-founder Sandeep Nailwal said.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Polygon surged by nearly 54% from its 24-hours low of $1.54 to a high of $2.3711 before settling at a price of $2.20 as of press time.

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Tech

Related Articles

Four In Ten Consumers Already Bought Crypto: Global Survey

A significant portion of consumers already invested in cryptocurrencies, according to recent research. What Happened: A consumer survey conducted by private digital payments firm Skrill — part of Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) — 38% of United Kingdom consumers either invested in or bought a cryptocurrency. read more

Bitcoin Mining Reportedly Caused Deaths In Chinese Coal Mines

Last week, Chinese regulators decided to crack down on the mining of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies partly due to environmental concerns and a surge in the illegal coal extraction. read more

Will Ethereum Recover Stronger Than Bitcoin? Goldman Sachs Thinks So

What Happened: Ethereum’s daily trading volumes nearly doubled Bitcoin’s on Tuesday, leading market participants to wonder if new money favored the second largest crypto asset over the first. read more

Elon Musk, Grimes, Miley Cyrus Attended A Crypto-Themed SNL Afterparty With Dogecoin Ice Sculptures

The outspoken Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO went to a crypto-themed afterparty after his appearance on Saturday Night Live. read more