fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
332.97
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.03
343.15
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.09
418.15
+ 0.02%

Why Dogecoin Creator Billy Markus Is 'Disappointed' In Dogecoin Millionaires

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 26, 2021 6:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Dogecoin Creator Billy Markus Is 'Disappointed' In Dogecoin Millionaires

Dogecoin creator Billy Markus appealed to Dogecoin holders on Twitter to “not act awful on the way out.”

What Happened: “One day…you may sell. You may make money or not, who knows,” he tweeted, adding, “To be clear – I don’t care if people sell, at all. People should literally do what they think is best for them, at all times.”

“I do, however, care about the behavior of the doge and cryptocurrency communities at large, since, y’know, I do want it to be successful.(sic)”

According to Markus, too many Dogecoin millionaires have cashed out of their holdings and proceeded to disparage the community afterward.

“I’m not being funny when I say that I’ve seen multiple people becoming millionaires selling doge and on their way out, trashing everyone and everything that got them rich. It’s been pretty disappointing,” he said.

Over time, the Dogecoin community that Markus mentioned has grown significantly in size, and the coin's most influential supporter, Elon Musk, appears to have turned more serious about the future of the cryptocurrency.

See also: Elon Musk Explains Why He Prefers Dogecoin Over Ethereum 2.0, Cardano And Other Cryptocurrencies

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO went from sporadic tweets about Dogecoin to more frequent references, which led to significant price swings nearly every time. Recently, Musk called for Dogecoin developers to contribute to its development as part of his broader goal to make Dogecoin “the future currency of Earth.”

At press time, Dogecoin was trading at $0.3533, gaining 6% over the past 24-hours. The coin hit a high of $0.74 earlier this month but has since lost $47 billion in market cap.

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets

Related Articles

Elon Musk The Next 'Bad Boy' Of Crypto? At Least 'Incumbent' Justin Sun Thinks So

Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun said Tuesday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk may be the next in line to receive the "bad boy" title of the cryptocurrency world. read more

Elon Musk's Starlink Can Help Scale Up Dogecoin Without Protocol Changes, Proposes Researcher

Starlink, the internet service powered by SpaceX’s constellation of satellites, can be useful in the efforts to scale Dogecoin by improving network connectivity between miners, according to a lecturer at Imperial College London. read more

Elon Musk Says He Isn't The 'Doge CEO,' Ability To Take Action 'Is Limited'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that his ability to “take action is limited” when it comes to Dogecoin (DOGE). read more

Reddit Users Are Now More Interested In Crypto Than Meme Stocks

New data suggests that interest on Reddit has switched from meme stocks to cryptocurrencies. read more