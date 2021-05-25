fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.46
332.05
+ 0.14%
DIA
-0.75
344.71
-0.22%
SPY
-0.84
420.01
-0.2%
TLT
+ 1.28
136.90
+ 0.93%
GLD
+ 1.58
174.77
+ 0.9%

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: A Technical Performance Comparison

byTyler Bundy
May 25, 2021 6:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: A Technical Performance Comparison

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) are the top two cryptocurrencies around right now, as they have the two highest market caps out of all cryptocurrencies.

The entire crypto market saw a crash last week and both of these cryptocurrencies took a hit. Below is a comparison of the charts over the past month.

See Also: Ether What? Research Shows More Americans Heard About Dogecoin Than Ethereum

btcdaily5-25-21.png

Bitcoin Daily Chart Analysis:

  • Bitcoin was unable to break out of the ascending triangle pattern. It saw a large dump after it was unable to cross above the $60,000 level.
  • Bitcoin is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment has been bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance on the chart.

Key Levels To Watch:

  • The ascending triangle was unable to break out when Bitcoin saw above $60,000 but was unable to hold its gains.
  • The crypto is showing a resistance level near the $60,000 mark as this has been an area the price struggles to cross above.
  • Bitcoin may now find support near a previous level of support that held at $30,000 in the past.

ethdaily5-25-21.png

Ethereum Daily Chart Analysis:

  • Ethereum recently broke out of an ascending triangle pattern, tested old resistance as support, rallied, and has fallen again since.
  • Ethereum is trading below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating there is likely a period of consolidation happening.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of resistance, while Ethereum may find support near the 200-day moving average.

Key Levels To Watch:

  • The ascending triangle broke out when Ethereum crossed the $2,000 mark. This level retested at support and then was able to further rally.
  • The crypto then moved up to the $4000 level before it found more resistance.
  • Ethereum fell hard with the rest of the crypto market last week, but was able to find support near the $2,000 level where the resistance in the ascending triangle once was.

30-Day Comparison

Ethereum saw a high of $2355.55 one month ago on April 25. Today, Ethereum saw a high of $2,755.29.

Bitcoin saw a high of $51,181.56 one month ago on April 25. Today, Bitcoin saw a high of $40,997.45

The 30-day performance for Ethereum saw a rise of 16.97%, while Bitcoin saw a 19.90% fall.

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Former White House Advisor Joins Coinbase As Chief Policy Officer

What Happened: Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has recruited former White House Deputy National Security Advisor Faryar Shirzad to serve as the exchange’s new head of policy. read more

Chinese Crypto Exchanges Continue To Suspend Services Amidst Regulatory Uncertainty

Although crypto markets seemed to recover from the recent fall, some believe that regulatory uncertainties surrounding Bitcoin mining and trading firms in China could lead to even more sell pressure going forward. read more

Ether What? Research Shows More Americans Heard About Dogecoin Than Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) — the blockchain that introduced decentralized finance (DeFi) and made smart contracts to the world — is less recognizable by the United States residents than meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more

GameStop Shares Above $214; Traders Circulate nft.gamestop.com Website Hinting Co Is Launching NFT Platform

https://nft.gamestop.com/ read more