Ether What? Research Shows More Americans Heard About Dogecoin Than Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) — the blockchain that introduced decentralized finance (DeFi) and made smart contracts to the world — is less recognizable by the United States residents than meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: According to a survey conducted by Harris Poll, in conjunction with CouponCabin, revealed that 29% of United States residents were familiar with Dogecoin, compared to 21% who were familiar with Ethereum.

The organizations asked over 2,000 adults in the United States questions about cryptocurrencies.

The study also revealed that 98% of the respondents already heard of cryptocurrencies, with 71% of them already knowing Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Dogecoin was the second most well-known coin of all the digital assets.

21% of the respondents were familiar with USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC), the stablecoin launched by crypto exchange Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) and fintech Circle, while 18% knew Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), and 10% Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM).

Of the total 2,063 respondents, 31% believe that cryptocurrencies are the future of money, and 30% recognized them as innovative.

On the other hand, 23% believe cryptocurrencies are a get-quick-rich scheme, and 19% believe that they are shady or nefarious.

Lastly, 44% of the study participants are open to receiving crypto as cashback.