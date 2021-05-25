Elon Musk Teases 'Cryptocurrency Bull Run Is Over'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a lighthearted jab at the cryptocurrency crowd on Monday via social media.

What Happened: Musk tweeted a “tragic story” titled “the cryptocurrency bull run is over.”

One of the elements of Musk’s story included getting hair implants, which did not go unnoticed on Twitter by his followers.

Describing things to do after the bull run is over, Musk included "selling your own online business course" or "selling '8 hours of sleep' merch among the possibilities.

It's worth noting both Tesla and Musk, in his individual capacity, own Bitcoin (BTC), so it could be a message in a spirit of self-deprecation.

Musk was largely held responsible for sparking a cryptocurrency selloff earlier this month, when he announced on Twitter that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin, citing environmental concerns.

Why It Matters: On Monday, Musk said he had held talks with North American Bitcoin (BTC) miners and they’ve committed to publishing current and renewable energy usage. He described the talks as “potentially promising.”

The Tesla CEO also asked his social media following to submit ideas on Dogecoin (DOGE) development.

Musk’s latest tweets indicate he may be rethinking his stance on Bitcoin. The talks between Musk and the miners were facilitated by MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor.

See Also: Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Cryptocurrencies Are In A 'Bubble'

Cryptocurrency markets are buoyant as of press time post Musk’s tweets with a 19.19% increase in market capitalization on a 24-hour basis.

On a 24-hour trailing basis, BTC traded 11.95% higher at $39,526.61 at press time, while DOGE traded 20.85% higher at $0.37.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.4% higher at $606.44 in Monday’s regular trading and another 0.17% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Where Bitcoin Headed Next Depends On Stock Market? So Says Crypto Big Shot Barry Silbert