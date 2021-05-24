fbpx
Elon Musk Might Reconsider His Stance On Bitcoin Mining, Asks Followers To Help Dogecoin Developers

byCatherine Ross
May 24, 2021 7:50 pm
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLACEO said he had talked with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners. And they might have changed his mind about the environmental impact of bitcoin mining.

What Happened: Earlier today, Elon Musk tweeted about the discussion he had with “North American Bitcoin miners” about the environmental impact cryptocurrency mining is making.

He called the discussion “potentially promising.”

The statement follows Tesla's announcement about halting payments in BTC on May 12. The controversial decision opened the debate about energy consumption in the space and affected the markets.

The CEO of SpaceX also asked his followers to help support the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), submitting ideas on GitHub and Reddit.

What Else: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor said he hosted the meeting between the North American miners and Musk, adding that executives from multiple crypto compannies also attended the meeting, including Galaxy Digital HoldingsLtd (TSE: GLXY), Argo Blockchain PLC (LON: ARB), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT).

Saylor added they decided to create an organization “to standardize energy reporting, pursue industry ESG goals, & educate+grow the marketplace. (sic)”

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



