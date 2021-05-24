fbpx
DeFiDrop Hosts Its Second Token Sale with ApeTools Launch

byAli Raza
May 24, 2021 8:50 am
New projects keep emerging as the decentralized finance industry continues to see record growth. Notably, the choice of a launchpad goes along to influence if a DeFi protocol will be successful or not. Most DeFi projects never meet their full potential because they encounter various obstacles during the launch period.

Interestingly, existing DeFi launchpads are too generic and lack a personal touch. Therefore, DeFiDrop has emerged to be an ideal DeFi launchpad that caters to projects of all backgrounds. For instance, with DeFiDrop, even anonymous projects can enjoy good exposure in the market. Moreover, DeFiDrop vets all projects keenly to guarantee users of trustworthiness. In this line, DeFiDrop is witnessing increased interest in the new space.

In general, DeFiDrop aims to streamline the raising process for new teams that want to touch the DeFi sector. At the same, the project is offering exclusive and secure opportunities for community members. Furthermore, DeFiDrop ensures there are quality minimum guaranteed allocations. 

This weekend (May 23rd), DeFiDrop hosted the token sale for ApeTools, a trading tool for Binance chain pairs. During the token sale, there was an allocation of 100 BNB. The initial unlock is 50%, while the remaining 50% will be available after 45 days. 

The public sale token price is set at 25,000 TAPE for 1 BNB with a maximum cap per wallet set at 0.5 BNB. Before the launch, the total supply for the TAPE token was set at 100,000,000 while the initial circulating supply is 13,800,000 TAPE. Besides DeFiDrop, the token sale will also be held on Launchzone for BSCX holders. Through ApeTools, investors can explore the ape activity happening on Uniswap, Sushiswap, Cakeswap, and more from a single dashboard.

DeFiDrop’s First Token Sale for EchoToken

ApeTools is the second DeFi project to launch on DeFiDrop ecosystems after the EchoToken, a real-time DeFi tool for early investors, analysts, traders, and developers. The project allows investors to discover new projects before the masses. The platform also offers investors advanced tools for swap traders like tracking whale movements, among others.

DeFiDrop is also partnering with several minded businesses thriving in the DeFi ecosystem. So far, the platform has partnered with DeFiBoost, HashEx, CryptoEx, and UniMex, something that is adding value to DeFiDrop's value proposition.

Notably, the DeFiDrop launchpad will be cross-chain, just like its token. The project also aims to offer staking and LP staking programs, with DROPS stakers governance for upcoming IDOs. DefiDrop also plans to conduct token buybacks, followed by token burning events periodically. These actions will ensure that the coin enjoys a steady rise as the demand grows.

 

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



