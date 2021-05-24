fbpx
QQQ
-1.82
330.65
-0.55%
DIA
+ 0.51
341.01
+ 0.15%
SPY
-0.30
415.58
-0.07%
TLT
+ 0.44
136.79
+ 0.32%
GLD
+ 0.07
175.89
+ 0.04%

DeFi Total Value Locked Has Tripled This Year Despite Recent Bitcoin, Ethereum-Led Crypto Carnage

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 24, 2021 1:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
DeFi Total Value Locked Has Tripled This Year Despite Recent Bitcoin, Ethereum-Led Crypto Carnage

The total value locked or TVL in Decentralized Finance or DeFi has fallen from $79.46 billion a week ago to $50.6 billion as of press time in the early hours of Monday, but it is triple of where it stood when the year began.

What Happened: TVL has spiked 220.35% from $15.80 billion since the year began to press time. This is a three-fold increase in that span of time.

Maker (MKR) was the token with the highest TVL at $7.6 billion, followed by Compound (COMP) and AAVE (AAVE) at $6.99 billion and $6.9 billion respectively. 

See Also: How to Buy Maker (MKR)

MAKER has spiked 9.08% in a 24-hour period leading up to press time to $2,965.08. Over a seven-day trailing period, the DeFi-oriented cryptocurrency has fallen 32.27%.

Against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), Maker has spiked 16.05% and 18.25%, respectively. 

The apex cryptocurrency, BTC, traded 4.72% lower at $35,224.23 at press time.

Why It Matters: TVL is a measure of the total value of assets that are locked into the DeFi ecosystem. The metric does not track the amount of outstanding loans but instead provides information on the total amount of underlying supply secured by either a specific application or DeFi in its entirety.

In the recent cryptocurrency crash triggered by developments in China, several DeFi coins have fallen considerably.

Uniswap (UNI), AAVE, and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are all down 11.43%, 9.36%, and 8.21% respectively to $17.76, $303.23, and $13.54, while COMP traded lower by 3.81% at $356.68 over a 24-hour period at press time.

Over a seven-day trailing period, these coins have suffered even sharper declines, UNI is down 46.70%, AAVE is lower by 39.73%, and CAKE in the red by 46.97%. COMP traded 43.49% over a week’s time.

A large portion of the value locked in DeFi protocols is due to the price of native tokens along with deposits of BTC and ETH, but the recent fall in the markets has contributed to the decline in total TVL, reported Cointelegraph.

See Also: DeFi: Applications And Expectations For 2021

ETH has fallen 35.28% on a seven-day trailing period, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded 4.45% lower at $2,135.80 over a 24-hour period leading up to press time.

Read Next: Apple, Other FAANG Stocks Can Now Be Traded In DeFi Alongside Tesla: What You Should Know

Photo by Jernej Furman on Flickr

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Stacks (STX) Crypto Strikes Major Gains, As Bitcoin Recovers Above $35K, Ethereum Above $2K

Ethereum (ETH) found its way back above the psychologically important $2,000 level, while Bitcoin (BTC) traded above the $35,000 mark on Sunday night, but it was Stacks (STX) that struck major gains among the crypto carnage over the read more

Cathie Wood Loads Up Yet Another $51M In Coinbase As Shares Slump Amid Bitcoin-Led Crypto Carnage

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday snapped up another 223,181 shares, worth about $50.7 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) as the cryptocurrency exchange stock staged a fresh dip. read more

The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's: AT&T, Bitcoin, Cisco Systems, Kohl's And More

The cover story in this weekend's Barron's explains why betrayed investors may want to stay with a top telecom. Other featured articles discuss bio oil's transition to renewable energy, what value hunters see today and the sustainable-investing landscape. read more

Ethereum Co-Founder And Cardano Mastermind Is Now A Billionaire

Early cryptocurrency adopter, co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and creator of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) Charles Hoskinson said that he's now a billionaire. read more