fbpx
QQQ
-1.82
330.65
-0.55%
DIA
+ 0.51
341.01
+ 0.15%
SPY
-0.30
415.58
-0.07%
TLT
+ 0.44
136.79
+ 0.32%
GLD
+ 0.07
175.89
+ 0.04%

Stacks (STX) Crypto Strikes Major Gains, As Bitcoin Recovers Above $35K, Ethereum Above $2K

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 23, 2021 10:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Stacks (STX) Crypto Strikes Major Gains, As Bitcoin Recovers Above $35K, Ethereum Above $2K

Ethereum (ETH) found its way back above the psychologically important $2,000 level, while Bitcoin (BTC) traded above the $35,000 mark on Sunday night, but it was Stacks (STX) that struck major gains among the crypto carnage over the weekend.

What Happened: ETH traded 9.58% lower at $2,133.02 at press time on a 24-hour basis. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has fallen 38.36% over a seven-day trailing period. 

See Also: How to Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Against BTC, ETH was down 1.7% on a 24-hour basis. The apex cryptocurrency traded 8.29% lower at $35,022.08. BTC has fallen 22.96% on a seven-day trailing basis.

Contrary to the wide declines seen over the weekend in major cryptocurrencies, Stacks (STX) bucked the trend, appreciating 10.33% over a 24-hour period to $1.10. 

The coin of a project aiming to bring decentralized applications or DApps to Bitcoin rose 30.01% and 32.27% against BTC and ETH, respectively.

Even so, STX is down 21.29% on a seven-day trading period.

Other cryptocurrencies that saw gains on a 24-hour basis include Maker (MKR) and UNUS SED LEO (LEO), both of which were up 2.19% and 0.71% respectively.

Why It Matters: Major cryptocurrencies declined over the weekend after cryptocurrency exchange Huobi “scaled back or suspended some of its services and products in certain countries and has stopped its miner hosting services in mainland China."  

Huobi’s move comes after the Chinese government issued warnings on trading, mining, and use of cryptocurrencies last week.

See Also: If Crypto Carnage Is All About Elon Musk, Why Is Dogecoin Not Off To The Moon?

Despite the crypto carnage, Stacks has managed to deliver 175% returns since the year began.

OKCoin Chief Operating Officer Jason Lau told Benzinga in April that the “appeal of earning yield” in BTC is “alluring” to those holding STX.

STX users have the option to lock their STX for earning such a yield. In recent months, Stocks had also received a push from Korean investors.

Read Next: How One Cryptocurrency Has Fueled Surge In Hard Drive Manufacturing Stocks

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Loads Up Yet Another $51M In Coinbase As Shares Slump Amid Bitcoin-Led Crypto Carnage

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday snapped up another 223,181 shares, worth about $50.7 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) as the cryptocurrency exchange stock staged a fresh dip. read more

Elon Musk Says He Hasn't And Won't Sell Any Dogecoin. Mega Whale Buys 420.69 DOGE On News. Coincidence?

The largest holder of Dogecoin (DOGE) purchased 420.69 DOGE and 4.2069 DOGE in different slots after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said he hasn’t sold any of his DOGE holdings and has no such plans for the future either. read more

The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's: AT&T, Bitcoin, Cisco Systems, Kohl's And More

The cover story in this weekend's Barron's explains why betrayed investors may want to stay with a top telecom. Other featured articles discuss bio oil's transition to renewable energy, what value hunters see today and the sustainable-investing landscape. read more

Ethereum Co-Founder And Cardano Mastermind Is Now A Billionaire

Early cryptocurrency adopter, co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and creator of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) Charles Hoskinson said that he's now a billionaire. read more