Could Dogecoin Reach $1 Trillion Market Cap? Jenny Ta Explains How

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 17, 2022 1:46 PM | 1 min read

This article was originally published May 2021.

Jenny Ta, the founder and CEO of CoinLinked.com, shared her thoughts about the future price of Dogecoin DOGE/USD Friday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour."

The popularity of Dogecoin has soared recently, as the cryptocurrency that started as a joke is no longer just chasing its tail. The meme-based cryptocurrency received public support from numerous celebrities in 2021 and is picking up traction as a method of payment at retailers.

Related Link: Much Wow Gamestonk! How You Can Use Dogecoin At GameStop, Other Retailers

The price of the popular cryptocurrency traded from about 1 cent on Jan. 1 to almost 75 cents on May 8 when Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk hosted "Saturday Night Live."

From a percentage perspective, the run of Dogecoin over that time was a tough uphill battle, Ta told Benzinga, adding that it should be much easier for the cryptocurrency to move from 75 cents to $1. 

See also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

$1 per Dogecoin is imminent, she said, adding that she believes Dogecoin will eventually reach a market cap of $1 trillion, valuing the cryptocurrency around $7 or $8 per coin. 

Ta noted that she is thankful for "the cryptocurrency godfather" Bitcoin BTC/USD, as she said that without Bitcoin, Dogecoin would have never come along. 

Related Link: Elon Musk Says He Hasn't And Won't Sell Any Dogecoin. Mega Whale Buys 420.69 DOGE On News. Coincidence?

Price Action: At time of republication, Dogecoin was down 58.93% year-to-date.

