Ethereum Co-Founder And Cardano Mastermind Is Now A Billionaire

Early cryptocurrency adopter, co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and creator of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) Charles Hoskinson said that he's now a billionaire.

What Happened: In a video released on Thursday, Hoskinson said that he first became a billionaire during the 2017 crypto bull market.

“It took me three years from when I started my first cryptocurrency company to become a millionaire, and I was first a billionaire in 2017. Very, very briefly. Markets collapsed, and everything went to hell, but I was doing okay. And then [I] became a billionaire again in 2021,” he said.

Why It Matters: According to a statement released in late 2017 by Hoskinson's blockchain development firm IOHK, the firm and he himself received both Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Cardano for its work.

The computer scientist's ADA compensation was only unlocked in June 2019.

Hoskinson also reminded those who were surprised by the recent volatility in the crypto market that this is simply what is expected from a nascent and rapidly evolving market.

“Welcome to crypto. That’s how crypto works. It goes way up, it goes way down. You guys can’t get 900% gains without expecting some pullbacks," Hoskinson added.

Image: Charles Hoskinson iohk.io via Wikipedia