Leading Crypto Liquidity Aggregator OpenOcean Launches Multi-Language Sites

OpenOcean, the world’s first aggregator uniting defi and cefi exchanges, has announced an expansion of its services to include support for an additional four major world languages. The platform currently aggregates liquidity across multiple chains, over 20 DEXs, and the largest CEX in the world, Binance, allowing users to access the best current prices and swap for digital assets.

Over 184,000 active users from all over the world have passed $1.7B through OpenOcean since its Q3 2020 launch. This latest move towards increasing language services should be an attractive one for Asia’s largest language populations as well as most of the Americas, where Spanish is the predominant language.

Strengthening Service With Website Localization And Native Support Staff

The crypto community is composed of people from all around a world where 6,500 individual languages are spoken. OpenOcean’s addition of four major languages to their platform as well as service options offered in these languages invites an additional two billion people worldwide to participate in the aggregator’s services using their native tongue.

According to Cindy Wu, co-founder of OpenOcean, “As a liquidity aggregator we believe it is natural for us to serve a wide array of global crypto users. The crypto community is somewhat fractured along geographical and linguistic barriers. Reaching across those boundaries is the key to attracting the most users and the most liquidity.”

Using English as a lingua franca for crypto means that many users find it difficult to 100% understand what they are getting into, much less jump headlong into new features and updates when getting past a language barrier is step number one. This has led to a siloing of services that separates along linguistic lines, with users and communities leaning towards platforms that they can more easily understand, although these platforms might not be the best crypto service available to them.

OpenOcean Growing With Global Community

OpenOcean is answering the call of many users who find it difficult to navigate crypto in a second language. The platform has recognized that user experience is less than optimal when information and services are rendered in a single language, and it has taken steps to make sure more people can fully benefit from OpenOcean’s aggregation services.

In addition to providing sites in languages that two billion people in the world can easily understand, language-specific Discord channels manned by native-speaking staff will also serve users in their quest for more information. Discord has proven to be one of crypto investors’ biggest tools for finding out information in a timely manner, and this information comes most trusted from official platform channels.

For users reading this article in their native English language, it might be hard to imagine the difficulties facing those who must wade through the rising number of Discord scams in order to participate in defi. Discerning real information from fake information can be incredibly challenging when filtered through the lens of a translator.

Creating a space for users of other languages shows that OpenOcean is aggregating more than crypto prices across multiple chains and exchanges; the platform is aggregating a worldwide community across cultural and linguistic lines. Crypto’s future depends on greater use and mass adoption, and the steps OpenOcean has taken to address language communities around the world means this future now has a two billion-person potential for new growth.

Open Ocean’s native token, OOE, is poised to enter the fray, with an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) scheduled for the Polkastarter platform. Whitelisting has opened already for the public token sale, and a similar offering is underway on DaoMaker.

Image Sourced from Pixabay