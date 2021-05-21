fbpx
NFT Market Heats Up As Two Adult Content Stars Launch Their Tokens

byAdrian Zmudzinski
May 21, 2021 4:55 pm
NFT Market Heats Up As Two Adult Content Stars Launch Their Tokens

Pornvisory (PVY) — a cryptocurrency project aiming to tokenize the adult entertainment industry — partnered with two world-famous adult film stars to launch their non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga, Max Felicitas and Martina Smeraldi, who have 765,000 and 610,000 Instagram followers, respectively, want to introduce a more mainstream audience to NFTs.

Their non-fungible tokens are auctioned on eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) in addition to blockchain platform Opensea and the firm's own PVY ART marketplace — this way, they can be bought with familiar means such as PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) or credit card.

The tokens will be launched in three series, the first one featuring ten copies per NFT, the second one five copies, and the third — one copy.

All NFTs in the series will guarantee a cashback in PVY tokens equal to 50% of the price at which the collectible was acquired, and those launched in the third drop can also access exclusive content.

The starting price is $300.

NFTs are unique in their nature and can't be traded for another token.

This kind of token recently also saw a significant step forward in adoption by Fox Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXA).

See also: This Company Is Putting Nikola Tesla, Abraham Lincoln And Jesus On Blockchain

According to recent reports, the entertainment giant partnered with Dan Harmon — the creator of the successful Adult Swim animated series, Rick and Morty — to launch what the official website describes as "the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain."

Image: Courtesy of Pornvisory

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Related Articles

eBay Becomes First E-commerce Company To Embrace NFT Sales On Its Platform

E-commerce giant e-Bay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) jumped on the NFT bandwagon, allowing the sale of non-fungible tokens for digital collectibles on its platform for the first time, according to a read more

EBay Looking Into NFT Marketplace: How The Auction Site Could Gain More Monetizable Users

In an interview on CNBC Monday, eBay Inc's (NASDAQ: EBAY) CEO discussed how the large online auction and transaction platform could play into the growth of non-fungible tokens. read more

Exclusive: Gary Vee On Sports Cards Investment Options, What's Ahead For NFTs

Gary Vaynerchuk joined Benzinga’s “SPACs Attack” earlier this week to share thoughts on several trends and investments, including sports cards and NFTs. read more

Unfazed By A Plunging Bitcoin, Proponents Dub Pull-Back 'Necessary,' 'Healthy'

Bitcoin (BTC) proponents are calling the drubbing the apex cryptocurrency received over the last two days as “necessary” and “healthy.” read more