NFT Market Heats Up As Two Adult Content Stars Launch Their Tokens

Pornvisory (PVY) — a cryptocurrency project aiming to tokenize the adult entertainment industry — partnered with two world-famous adult film stars to launch their non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga, Max Felicitas and Martina Smeraldi, who have 765,000 and 610,000 Instagram followers, respectively, want to introduce a more mainstream audience to NFTs.

Their non-fungible tokens are auctioned on eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) in addition to blockchain platform Opensea and the firm's own PVY ART marketplace — this way, they can be bought with familiar means such as PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) or credit card.

The tokens will be launched in three series, the first one featuring ten copies per NFT, the second one five copies, and the third — one copy.

All NFTs in the series will guarantee a cashback in PVY tokens equal to 50% of the price at which the collectible was acquired, and those launched in the third drop can also access exclusive content.

The starting price is $300.

NFTs are unique in their nature and can't be traded for another token.

This kind of token recently also saw a significant step forward in adoption by Fox Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXA).

According to recent reports, the entertainment giant partnered with Dan Harmon — the creator of the successful Adult Swim animated series, Rick and Morty — to launch what the official website describes as "the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain."

Image: Courtesy of Pornvisory