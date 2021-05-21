Bitcoin, Ethereum Chart Major Recovery But These Cryptos Are Striking The Biggest Gains

The global cryptocurrency market has a 13.6% increase in market capitalization over 24 hours. It now stands at $1.82 trillion with large-cap coins such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) trading in the green at press time on Thursday night, yet these aren't the top gainers.

What Happened: Internet Computer (ICP) was the top gainer in a span of 24-hours as per the data from CoinMarketCap. ICP traded 38.79% higher at $171.90. ICP traded 24.35% and 15.18% higher against BTC and ETH respectively.

BTC, the apex cryptocurrency, traded 8.03% higher at $41,344.91 at press time, while ETH traded 15.25% higher at $2,857.01 over the course of 24 hours.

Privacy-centric cryptocurrency Monero (XMR) traded 35.03% higher at $290.96, while Telcoin (TEL) traded 33.61% higher at $0.004 in a 24 hour-trailing period.

Other notable gainers over 24-hours included Filecoin (FIL) up 33.25% to $91.46, Enjin Coin (ENJ), which shot up 29% higher to $1.55, and Solana (SOL) which traded 17.53% in the green at $46.08.

Why It Matters: ICP, the token of a project of the Zurich-based DFINITY, spiked on Thursday as well. The project has found support from Switzerland-headquartered Sygnum — a digital asset bank — which said earlier it would offer custody and banking services for ICP.

DFINITY has been publishing updates on the working of the internet computer which touched on the security and reliability of the project.

On Thursday, Monero released a minor point release of its graphical user interface or GUI software.

In February, the Monero community had pushed for the cryptocurrency to be used for payments on Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) website, Cointelegraph reported.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last week the automaker is “looking at other cryptocurrencies that use <1% of Bitcoin’s energy/transaction.” The company has stopped accepting payments in BTC citing environmental concerns.

