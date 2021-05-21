fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.24
316.35
+ 1.93%
DIA
+ 1.94
337.50
+ 0.57%
SPY
+ 4.29
406.57
+ 1.04%
TLT
+ 1.12
134.99
+ 0.82%
GLD
+ 0.76
174.40
+ 0.43%

Cathie Wood Buys Another $59M In Coinbase As Bitcoin Recovers, Entirely Cuts Apple Stake

byRachit Vats
May 21, 2021 12:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Buys Another $59M In Coinbase As Bitcoin Recovers, Entirely Cuts Apple Stake

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 254,738 shares, worth about $59.46 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) as the cryptocurrency exchange bounced back after a bullish call from analysts.

The New York-based investment firm bought the shares via the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) and the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK).

Ark held a total of 3.95 million COIN shares, worth about $887.8 million, ahead of Thursday’s trade via ARKF, ARKK and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

See Also: Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson Says Coinbase Could Be Worth $400 To $450 Per Share

Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson told CNBC on Thursday he believes Coinbase could be worth $400 to $450 per share and Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri initiated coverage on the crypto exchange with an Outperform rating and a price target of $275.

On Wednesday, Wood forecast Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) to reach $500,000 per coin. 

Coinbase shares closed 3.83% higher at $233.40 on Thursday. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Buys Another $39M Tesla Shares On Dip, Also Adds Bitcoin Plays Square, Coinbase

Ark also completely divested its residual Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake as it sold 188 shares. Shares of Apple closed 2.1% higher at $127.31 on Thursday.

Some of the other key Ark sells on Thursday included Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY), Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG), LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) and buys included UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH).

Watch "Moon or Bust"


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Sector ETFs Markets Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Tesla Could Find An Even Bigger Market In India Than China, Says Analyst

Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) entry into the Indian market could give the electric vehicle maker a big boost and the market could eventually be even bigger than China, according to Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin. read more

Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake Almost Entirely — And Buys More Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday shed nearly all of its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and continued to snap up shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more

He Said Whaaaaat? 10 Zaniest Elon Musk Tweets

Ever since former President Donald Trump was sent into the digital equivalent of the Land of Nod, the reigning provocateur on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has been the self-crowned Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) technoking Elon Mu read more

Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake By 30% And Buys Coinbase, DraftKings

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management shed more shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Monday, just days after halving its stake in the maker of iPhones and iPads, and snapped up shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: read more