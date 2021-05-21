fbpx
QQQ
-0.99
329.82
-0.3%
DIA
+ 1.56
339.96
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 1.23
414.05
+ 0.3%
TLT
+ 0.15
137.09
+ 0.11%
GLD
-0.34
176.30
-0.19%

EXCLUSIVE: Bitcoin IRA Co-Founder Says Company Aims To Be 'Agent Of Mass Adoption'

byAdam Eckert
May 21, 2021 11:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: Bitcoin IRA Co-Founder Says Company Aims To Be 'Agent Of Mass Adoption'

Chris Kline, the co-founder and COO of Bitcoin IRA, appeared on "The Benzinga Crypto Show" for an exclusive interview Thursday.

According to Yahoo, 65% to 70% of Americans are not ready for retirement, Kline told Benzinga. Compounding interest is powerful, he said, adding that the earlier one starts preparing for retirement, the better. 

In 2015 Kline took on the challenge of trying to fit Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) into a traditional IRA model. 

Bitcoin IRA is a fintech platform that enables people to trade the money inside their IRAs at any time while earning interest, he said. 

Through Bitcoin IRA, individuals are able to hold actual Bitcoin in a wallet as opposed to a representation of Bitcoin, Kline said.

"Bitcoin is the people's currency," he said, adding that the cryptocurrency is going to change the way that people think about money.

The company currently offers around 10 cryptocurrencies, but it is always evaluating coins for potential addition to the platform, Kline said. 

Bitcoin IRA aims to be "an agent of mass adoption," Kline told Benzinga.

Price Action: Bitcoin was down 8.96% at $37,952.49 at last check Friday.

Image by WorldSpectrum from Pixabay

Watch "Moon or Bust"


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Exclusives Markets Interview

Related Articles

This Company Is Putting Nikola Tesla, Abraham Lincoln And Jesus On Blockchain

U.K.-based fintech company Strive has launched TopMinds - the world’s first series of “educational digital collectible cards” on blockchain paired with physical toys, featuring 100 of the greatest minds in history. read more

Bitcoin, You OK, Buddy?

Checking in with investors and analysts on the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency.  Perhaps Bitcoin has had worse weeks than this, but not in 2021. It’s painful like watching a long-distance runner stumble to see the price dip briefly to a 5-month low under $30,000. read more

The Next SafeMoon? New Crypto Token CluCoin Surges 1000% On Day One

What Happened: A new cryptocurrency called CluCoin gained 1000% in its first day of trading, quickly drawing interest from investors from across the world. 10x DAY 1 - 1000x SOON read more

The Currencies Benefiting From A Commodities Surge

Commodity prices have been surging across agriculture, energy and metals. Oil has risen 95% from its March 2020 lows, copper has rallied 91% and corn has gained 47% over the last 12 months just to name a few. These staggering gains have led to talk of a commodities supercycle. read more