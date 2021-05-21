EXCLUSIVE: Bitcoin IRA Co-Founder Says Company Aims To Be 'Agent Of Mass Adoption'

Chris Kline, the co-founder and COO of Bitcoin IRA, appeared on "The Benzinga Crypto Show" for an exclusive interview Thursday.

According to Yahoo, 65% to 70% of Americans are not ready for retirement, Kline told Benzinga. Compounding interest is powerful, he said, adding that the earlier one starts preparing for retirement, the better.

In 2015 Kline took on the challenge of trying to fit Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) into a traditional IRA model.

Bitcoin IRA is a fintech platform that enables people to trade the money inside their IRAs at any time while earning interest, he said.

Through Bitcoin IRA, individuals are able to hold actual Bitcoin in a wallet as opposed to a representation of Bitcoin, Kline said.

"Bitcoin is the people's currency," he said, adding that the cryptocurrency is going to change the way that people think about money.

The company currently offers around 10 cryptocurrencies, but it is always evaluating coins for potential addition to the platform, Kline said.

Bitcoin IRA aims to be "an agent of mass adoption," Kline told Benzinga.

Price Action: Bitcoin was down 8.96% at $37,952.49 at last check Friday.

Image by WorldSpectrum from Pixabay.