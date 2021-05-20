fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.24
316.35
+ 1.93%
DIA
+ 1.94
337.50
+ 0.57%
SPY
+ 4.29
406.57
+ 1.04%
TLT
+ 1.12
134.99
+ 0.82%
GLD
+ 0.76
174.40
+ 0.43%

Bill Miller Likes Bitcoin Even More At Lower Prices

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 20, 2021 4:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bill Miller Likes Bitcoin Even More At Lower Prices

Fund manager Bill Miller continues to believe in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) despite its fall from $65,000.

What Happened: Renowned American investor Bill Miller was seemingly unphased by the crypto market’s recent downward spiral, telling CNBC that he still considers it a good investment.

“If I liked something at higher prices it is a safe bet I will like it even more at lower prices,” Miller said to CNBC’s Kelly Evans in a statement.

He viewed the market’s recent volatility as nothing out of the ordinary, adding that he doesn’t comment on “normal fluctuations” in stock or asset prices.

“The Bitcoin correction, while extreme if it happened to the equity market in such a short period, is right in line with moves we have seen many times in Bitcoin,” he said.

Miller explained that the reason he commented on Bitcoin’s crash in March 2020 was because “that four-week drop was historic,” unlike the digital asset’s recent dip in price, which Miller called “pretty routine.”

See also: What Crypto's Most Prominent Influencers Think About Bitcoin Crash

Earlier this year, when Bitcoin was trading above $55,000, Miller commented on the rally, saying that he didn’t believe it was a bubble.

“With Bitcoin, volatility is the price you pay for performance,” he said.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin had resumed trading above $40,033, rising by 4% in the past 24-hours.

Trading volume in the market-leading digital asset was also up by over 60% overnight.

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Entrepreneurship Markets Media Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

The Next SafeMoon? New Crypto Token CluCoin Surges 1000% On Day One

What Happened: A new cryptocurrency called CluCoin gained 1000% in its first day of trading, quickly drawing interest from investors from across the world. 10x DAY 1 - 1000x SOON read more

What Crypto's Most Prominent Influencers Think About Bitcoin Crash

Bitcoins 30% nosedive on Wednesday took most of the crypto space by surprise, but the market’s strongest supporters appeared resilient. What Happened: Wednesday’s crypto selloff and market-wide fear led to panic-ridden investors selling the entirety of their digital asset holdings. read more

Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson Says Coinbase Could Be Worth $400 To $450 Per Share

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is a way to participate in the crypto space while hedging risk, Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report." read more

Yet Another Elon Musk Tweet Sends Dogecoin Up 48% As Crypto Markets Recover

What Happened: The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO tweeted an image of what appeared to be a dollar bill featuring an image of Dogecoin’s mascot, a Shiba Inu, in place of George Washington. read more