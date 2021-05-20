fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
322.59
+ 0%
DIA
-0.10
339.54
-0.03%
SPY
-0.08
410.94
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
136.11
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
175.17
-0.01%

Guggenheim CIO Calls Crypto 'Tulipmania' After Predicting Bitcoin Will Hit $600,000

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 20, 2021 8:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Guggenheim CIO Calls Crypto 'Tulipmania' After Predicting Bitcoin Will Hit $600,000

Guggenheim’s Chief Investment Officer turned bearish on cryptocurrency after Bitcoin’s drop to $30,000 on Wednesday.

What Happened: Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at Guggenheim Partners, seemingly reversed his stance on crypto after Wednesday’s selloff as he took to Twitter to state that it has proven to be “Tulipmania.”

Minerd’s comments attracted a fair amount of criticism from the crypto community, with most people calling into question whether Guggenheim had done its research before announcing plans to invest “hundreds of millions” into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

“Scott is dead wrong, bordering on financial malpractice. The supply of cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin) and crypto assets ($ETH, $COMP, etc) does not increase as a function of price. That's like saying the supply of stocks increases, as demand does. Lousy look for Guggenheim Partners,” said Robert Leshner, CEO of Compound Finance.

Why It Matters: Earlier this year, Minerd told CNN’s Julia Chatterley that Bitcoin could go as high as $600,000.

"Cryptocurrency has come into the realm of respectability & will continue to become more and more important in the global economy," he said at the time.

Then, in April, he told CNBC that he expected a “major correction” to hit soon but described a potential pullback to $20,000 or $30,000 as a normal evolution in what is a longer term bull market.

See also: China Cryptocurrency Warning Fears Leads To Extended Crypto Selloff

According to an SEC filing from November, 2020, the Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund (MUTF: GIOCX) disclosed that it might seek investment exposure to Bitcoin indirectly through investing up to 10% of its net asset value in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS: GBTC).

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Amid Elon Musk's Dogecoin Endorsement, SEC Warns On Investing In Anything On The Word Of 'Someone Famous'

Amid Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s Dogecoin (DOGE) endorsements, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has cautioned investors not to make investment decisions just because an investment has been recommended by “someone famous.” read more

Elon Musk Bringing Up Environmental Concerns Will Be 'Changing Point' For Bitcoin, Says CEO Of Green Mining Company

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s recent comments on Bitcoin’s (BTC) energy consumption will be a “changing point” for the apex cryptocurrency, according to the CEO of a green crypto mining company. read more

Cathie Wood Buys Another $39M Tesla Shares On Dip, Also Adds Bitcoin Plays Square, Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday snapped up 69,508 shares, worth about $39.2 million, in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on the dip. read more

How One Cryptocurrency Has Fueled Surge In Hard Drive Manufacturing Stocks

Chia Network (XCH) has pushed up the demand for hard disks due to its “proof of space” mining mechanism in turn driving up shares of hard disk manufacturers, Decrypt reported Thursday. read more