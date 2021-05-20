fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
322.59
+ 0%
DIA
-0.10
339.54
-0.03%
SPY
-0.08
410.94
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
136.11
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
175.17
-0.01%

How One Cryptocurrency Has Fueled Surge In Hard Drive Manufacturing Stocks

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 20, 2021 3:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How One Cryptocurrency Has Fueled Surge In Hard Drive Manufacturing Stocks

Chia Network (XCH) has pushed up the demand for hard disks due to its “proof of space” mining mechanism in turn driving up shares of hard disk manufacturers, Decrypt reported Thursday.

What Happened: The XCH token, which was launched on May 3, has moved between $561.89 to an all-time high of $1,934.51 it hit on the day of its launch.

At press time, XCH traded 4.73% higher at $1,091.93. XCH traded 2.86% higher against Bitcoin (BTC) and 16.28% higher against Ethereum (ETH).

See Also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC traded 1.42% higher at $39,977.49 at press time, while ETH traded 10.21% lower at $2,656.31. 

Since the token’s launch on May 3, shares of hard disk manufacturers have seen appreciation. Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX) have risen 7.86% from $91.60 to $98.80, as on Wednesday when they closed 1.59% lower.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares have risen 1.65% from $70.12 on May 3 to $71.26 on Wednesday when they closed 2.66% lower.

Why It Matters: Chia touts itself as a “green” alternative to “Proof of Work” coins such as Bitcoin in its whitepaper.

This is significant as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said last week that he was looking “at other cryptocurrencies that use <1% of Bitcoin’s energy/transaction.”

See Also: Elon Musk Gets Schooled By Ethereum Co-Founder On How To Improve Dogecoin

Musk announced that Tesla will stop accepting BTC for payments due to environmental concerns.

While Bitcoin uses processing power to mine, Chia “farmers” allocate 100 GB plots on hard drives which are populated with hashes, noted Decrypt.

As per Decrypt, Chia farmers have been buying high-capacity enterprise-grade hard drives, which is pushing up demand for the storage devices.

Read Next: Elon Musk Sets Twitter Ablaze As He Engages In War Of Words With Bitcoin Advocates

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Affirm, Bitcoin, BorgWarner, Credit Suisse And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses why investors can no longer ignore cryptocurrencies. Other featured articles present companies pursuing Bitcoin opportunities and tips for investing in Bitcoin wisely. read more

Walmart, Home Depot Exceed Earnings Expectations And See Shares Rise

The earnings hits just keep on coming.  read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga's Week Ahead: Can Facebook, Apple Earnings Rescue The Stock Market?