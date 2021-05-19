fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.37
321.85
+ 0.11%
DIA
-1.77
342.88
-0.52%
SPY
-1.16
413.10
-0.28%
TLT
-0.33
136.77
-0.24%
GLD
+ 0.11
174.93
+ 0.06%

Fintech Focus For May 20, 2021

byRenato Capelj
May 19, 2021 7:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: “Too often we enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.”

Source: John F. Kennedy

One Big Thing In Fintech: TradeZero America, a commission-free trading platform, formally announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading.

In celebration of this addition, TradeZero will also purchase a license to a New York Yankees hospitality suite in Yankee Stadium with Bitcoin, marking it the ball club’s first transaction using digital assets.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Ledger added to team new leaders.
  • Coinbase is launching a media arm.
  • DeFi platform Maple has launched.
  • More funding flows into Pipe fintech.
  • Goldman Sachs grows TS relations.
  • Waffle closes $5M total seed round.
  • ICE adds new BondLink investment.
  • Wingocard launches amid financing.
  • T.Rowe Price expands fintech effort.
  • Transcend launches new solutions.
  • BlockFi mistakenly sent lots of BTC.
  • CrossTower provides crypto fintech.
  • OCC, Fed, FDIC looking into crypto.
  • Circle adds to team new leadership.
  • Paxos edging into banking system.
  • Altruist secures funding to innovate.
  • Customers Bank is looking to scale.

Watch Out For This: It’s been a rough two weeks in the crypto world, where as much as $1 trillion in market value has evaporated. Wednesday may be the worst of it, as the world’s two largest digital asset exchanges, Binance and Coinbase Global Inc., suffered service outages, sending Bitcoin falling the most since 2013.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

  • Podcast: Founders feeling unhappy.
  • Celebrating 229 years at the NYSE.
  • Instagram hosting an event for NFT.
  • Study: Cancer deaths and Medicaid.
  • Institutions bought bitcoin’s big dip.
  • Manchester City to drop a new NFT.
  • Lamborghini intros new plan for EV.
  • Warning over Chinese skyscrapers.

Market Moving Headline: Some Federal Reserve officials were open to a debate at “upcoming meetings” on scaling back their massive bond purchases, a record of their April gathering showed, potentially putting taper talk on the table as early as next month.

Source: Bloomberg

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Federal Reserve Markets

Related Articles

TradeZero America Launches Cryptocurrency, Celebrates By Buying Yankee Stadium Tickets With Bitcoin

TradeZero America, a commission-free trading platform, formally announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading. read more

Bitcoin Crashes Below $32,000, Takes Tesla, Coinbase, MicroStrategy And Other Cryptos Down With It

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) saw a major price crash today, bringing other cryptocurrencies and related crypto stocks down with it as well. read more

5 Best Altcoins To Buy During The Dip

During the 2017 bull run, Bitcoin had multiple 40%+ corrections. For seasoned crypto traders, days like this one are to be expected. Par for the course, even. read more

Major Crypto Exchanges Binance And Coinbase Down As Crypto Selloff Intensifies, Gas Fees Skyrocket

Major crypto exchanges across the world reported outages as Bitcoin’s price slipped to $30,000. What Happened: Market-wide fear driven by $4 billion liquidations in the past hours further intensified as panicked sellers were unable to access their accounts on several crypto exchanges. read more