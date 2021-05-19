5 Best Altcoins To Buy During The Dip

During the 2017 bull run, Bitcoin had multiple 40%+ corrections. For seasoned crypto traders, days like this one are to be expected. Par for the course, even.

For newer crypto investors, however, today may have caused some panic. While the paper hands have been panic selling, the experts have been buying the dip. Here’s how you can trade like the pros while there’s blood in the streets.

The Bitcoin fear index is the highest it’s been in 2021, yet Mike Novogratz, Justin Sun, and Michael Saylor have been busy adding some serious weight to their crypto bags.

If you have been considering venturing into crypto this year, you may have just gotten your second chance.

On the bloodiest day of the bull market so far, here are five fundamentally strong blockchain projects with cryptocurrencies you can invest in at a heavily discounted price today.

5 Fundamentally Strong Altcoins to Buy

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is the leading global computing platform and the home of the decentralized finance revolution.

Ether, Ethereum’s cryptocurrency, is the second-largest by market capitalization and is currently trading 40% below its all-time high,which was set only last week.

This project has insane growth potential throughout the remainder of the crypto market cycle.

Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) is the largest decentralized exchange built on Ethereum’s network and allows users to exchange Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies peer-to-peer on the blockchain.

Uniswap has also revolutionized the liquidity market with a futuristic tool known as concentrated liquidity provision.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) is a relatively new smart contract blockchain that operates at internet speeds.

Internet Computers cryptocurrency was released only a few weeks ago and was created by one of the strongest development teams in the entire industry.

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is another Ethereum competitor and smart contract blockchain that was actually created by an Ethereum co-founder, Charles Hoskinson.

Charles has put together a phenomenal team and plans to deliver smart contracts on their proof of stake blockchain later this year.

A new DeFi ecosystem is sure to pop up on the chain when this happens, and tons of new value will likely flood in.

Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is another project in the Ethereum ecosystem that aims to scale Ethereum this year.

As Ethereum investors and haters are well aware, the high demand for space on the blockchain has led to some ridiculously high transaction fees.

These transaction fees will decrease by over 99% on Polygon’s Layer 2 chain while retaining all the security and decentralization provided by the Ethereum Layer 1 blockchain.

If you’re bullish on Ethereum, Polygon is certainly one you won’t want to miss out on.

Disclaimer: This article is not investment advice. Cryptocurrency trading is risky.