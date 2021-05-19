Bitcoin Crashes Below $32,000, Takes Tesla, Coinbase, MicroStrategy And Other Cryptos Down With It

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) saw a major price crash today, bringing other cryptocurrencies and related crypto stocks down with it as well.

What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin saw a correction of over 27% from its 24-hour high of $43,546 to a low of $31,663 before jumping back up to $39,117 at press time, still more than 9% lower.

Similarly, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) corrected by nearly 42% from a high of $3,460 to $2,014 before bouncing back up to $2,650, 24% lower than today's high.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares closed today at $563,46, 5.5% lower than yesterday's high of $594,65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) took a harder hit and spiraled down over 17% from yesterday's high of $502.25 to $415.04, closed at $454,86, with a 6.6% loss during the day.

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) was hit almost as hard as MicroStrategy, with its stock currently being nearly 6% down during the day. It crashed by near 15% from yesterday's high of $249.84 to a low of $212.93 and closed at $224,80.