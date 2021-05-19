fbpx
Tesla Has 'Diamond Hands,' Says Elon Musk Confirming It Has Not Sold Bitcoin, Sets Crypto Twitter On Fire Again

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 19, 2021 2:04 pm
As Bitcoin touched a low of $30,000 earlier today, the market-wide fear was only comparable to the crypto crash of 2018.

What Happened: Amidst the panic selling, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted once again to signal that Tesla hadn’t sold its existing Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings.

Musk tweeted that Tesla had “diamond hands,” a term used by market proponents to signal strong hands that won’t sell even in adverse market conditions.

Why It Matters: Although Musk’s tweet arguably helped restore the cryptocurrency above $40,000, many believe that the dip in itself was his own doing.

Musk backtracked on Tesla’s decision to accept cryptocurrency as payment last week and then hinted that the company might have sold its Bitcoin holdings leading to the digital asset’s price falling over 20%.

The crypto community, which now largely views Musk in a bad light, retaliated to his Twitter status with comments about his detrimental impact on the crypto industry.

Musk’s tweet also prompted a reply from Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, who is no longer associated with the cryptocurrency he created as a joke.

See also: Bitcoin Drops Below $40,000 Mark After 3 Months As Elon Musk-Fueled Crypto Selloff Deepens

Markus previously said that he “made Doge in like 2 hours” and “didn't consider anything” when asked whether energy usage was taken into account during its creation.

When asked to explain why he made Doge in 2 hours, Markus responded by saying, “It was funny.”

