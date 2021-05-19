Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Phemex Is Looking for Laszlo Hanyecz – Here's Why

Over ten years ago, Bitcoin was announced to the world as the first usable, censorship-resistant, and trustless decentralized payments network. However, the original cryptocurrency wouldn’t find much attention until a few years later. During the initial stages after Bitcoin’s launch, mining was nowhere near as competitive as it is today, making it much easier for enthusiasts at the time to mine BTC from their desktop computers.

The protocol has undergone a series of essential upgrades in the last decade, improving performance, tightening security, and creeping into mainstream use. Still, a decentralized network is only as valuable as its participants, and Bitcoin’s growth from being a token worth near nothing to amassing a market capitalization of over $1 trillion was only ever possible because of the people involved.

In May 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz, a computer programmer from Florida, had been mining the Bitcoin network for some time when he realized his assets would be worth nothing if he couldn’t spend them. To tip the scales in his favor, Hanyecz decided to offer 10,000 BTC for two pizzas to anyone on the BitcoinTalk forum – where most of the cryptocurrency conversation was happening back then.

Laszlo’s request was simple; he wanted to buy something for Bitcoin without having to trade it in for a gift card or fiat currency. He didn’t care if the pizzas were made at home or if they were delivered to him by a restaurant – the man just wanted to buy dinner with Bitcoin. Paying the equivalent of $41 in BTC at the time, the pizzas were likely overvalued back then too. Today, however, 10,000 BTC is worth quite a lot more.

Bitcoin’s unprecedented growth over the years has both the mainstream media and institutional investors completely starstruck, but its true value is much greater than its price. As an early Bitcoin developer, the Bitcoin Pizza Guy had (on occasion) spoken with the cryptocurrency’s anonymous mastermind Satoshi Nakamoto a few times over the Internet, and was clearly conscious of how BTC’s price as a token poorly reflected what Bitcoin would be worth to the world.

Laszlo didn’t make those pizza purchases just to satiate his appetite – he was trying to get Bitcoin out there. Efforts like Lazlo’s were what supplied Bitcoin to the world back when it wasn’t worth much and exchanges weren’t yet a reality. Though 10,000 BTC is worth hundreds of millions of dollars today, it wouldn’t be worth even a fraction of what it is today if he and others like him hadn’t spent their assets then.

Many are quick to criticize Hanyecz for spending what would have one day become a fortune for two regular pizzas. However, though the man is mostly recognized for his seemingly reckless spending habits, his contribution to Bitcoin is far more substantial.

Proof-of-Work Pizzas

Ten years ago, the block reward was eight times higher than it is today – that’s 50 BTC mined every ten minutes. Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithm forces miners to compete to solve a computational problem faster than the rest of the network to get this reward, but while everyone was running these calculations on their relatively inefficient computer processors (CPUs), Laszlo found a way to make them all seem obsolete.

He realized that graphics cards (GPUs) could run the calculations required to mine Bitcoin much faster than CPUs, and quickly designed a proposal to implement GPU-mining on the network. Through his contributions to Bitcoin, Hanyecz single-handedly strained the global graphics card supply, causing GPU prices to skyrocket, and miners to think outside the (desktop computer) box.

In modern setups, Bitcoin is primarily mined using ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) designed for the sole purpose of running the network’s Proof-of-Work algorithm. However, with more powerful GPUs entering the space every so often, cryptocurrencies today (especially PoW chains) still significantly impact graphics card prices.

Reports suggest Laszlo currently works for GORUCK, an apparel brand based in Jacksonville, Florida, which now also accepts payments in Bitcoin because of his Internet fame. As the adoption of digital assets continues to rise, buying pizza with Bitcoin could soon become a much more conventional practice.