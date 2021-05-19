Crypto Lending Platform BlockFi Accidentally Sends Users $35M In Bitcoin Rewards
A crypto lending platform unintentionally sent users’ accounts large sums of Bitcoin.
What Happened: BlockFi, a Bitcoin and crypto lending service, incorrectly deposited “inaccurate bonus rewards” into its users’ accounts.
According to several reports on Reddit, some users even received as much as 700 bitcoins as a bonus reward, which would have amounted to $35 million at the time.
“My best guess is that I was supposed to get 701 GUSD as part of this April trading promo and they sent me (and others) BTC instead. Only a difference of 50000x, (sic)” said the user on Reddit.
BlockFi claims that the issue is related to its March trading promotion. “Our team is working on a fix and the proper amounts will be reflected shortly,” they said in a Twitter announcement.
However, since the announcement, some users have reportedly received emails from BlockFi threatening legal action for unlawfully withdrawing the Bitcoin rewards.
See also: Over $2M Stolen By Elon Musk Impersonators In Crypto Scams, Says FTC
On the issue, a BlockFi spokesperson said, “fewer than 100 clients were incorrectly credited with cryptocurrency associated with a promotional payout that did not belong to them. BlockFi has contacted these clients and is working with them to rectify the issue.”
The platform, which raised $350 million in Series D funding led by Bain Capital earlier this year, is also reportedly offering $500 worth of GUSD stablecoins in return for returning the inaccurate funds transferred to users in order to compensate them for the funds lost.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.