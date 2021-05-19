Cryptocurrency Exchange CEX.IO Selects FIS To Launch Crypto-Based Consumer Debit Cards
- Cryptocurrency exchange CEX.IO has selected Fidelity National Information Services Inc’s (NYSE: FIS) FIS Debit & Prepaid Platform for card management and processing services for a new line of crypto-based consumer cards across Europe.
- FIS was delighted to expand its relationship with CEX.IO to help them provide exciting new card options to their customers and support their continued growth as cryptocurrencies continue to gain mainstream adoption and consumers increasingly seek simple, convenient payment methods for making crypto-based purchases using cards and other familiar financial products, FIS Head of Payment Solutions Kelly Beatty.
- FIS’s expertise and industry know-how will help CEX.IO simplify business operations and seamlessly introduce virtual and physical cards to customers, CEX.IO Executive Director Konstantin Anissimov said.
- Price action: FIS shares closed lower by 0.5% at $148.21 on Tuesday.
