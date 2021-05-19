Bitcoin Drops Below $40,000 Mark After 3 Months As Elon Musk-Fueled Crypto Selloff Deepens

Bitcoin (BTC) traded below the psychologically important $40,000 mark after three months in the early hours of Wednesday as the cryptocurrency sell-off fueled by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s remarks last week deepened.

What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency by market cap traded 13.73% lower at $39,284.33 at press time on a 24-hour basis and has declined 31.63% on a seven-day trailing basis. BTC touched an intra-day low of $39,034.08.

From its all-time high of $64,863.10, which it charted a month ago. BTC has fallen 39.13% as of press time.

Similarly, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, traded below the $3,000 mark at press time.

At press time, on a 24-hour basis, ETH traded 16.56% lower at $2,934.12. The cryptocurrency has fallen 31.67% over a seven-day trailing basis. ETH touched an intra-day low of $2,881.09.

Why It Matters: Cryptocurrency investors are grappling with “extreme fear,” according to the “Crypto Fear & Greed Index,” a measure of emotions and sentiments.

Last week, the measure had termed the market to be in a state of “Greed.”

The state of the cryptocurrency markets changed significantly after Musk said Tesla would stop accepting BTC payments citing environmental concerns.

On Monday, Musk engaged in a war of words with Bitcoin followers on Twitter and at one point said he wanted to go “all in on” Dogecoin (DOGE).

DOGE traded 20.14% lower at $0.40 at press time over a 24-hour period. In the same period, the meme coin has dropped 7.69% and 4.13% respectively against BTC and ETH.

Glassnode said Monday that Musk’s tweets have led to “widespread confusion” and a “bifurcation of reactions.” While new investors are panic selling, long-term ones remain unfazed.

