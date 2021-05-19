fbpx
QQQ
-2.19
326.60
-0.68%
DIA
-2.60
346.25
-0.76%
SPY
-3.50
419.02
-0.84%
TLT
-0.35
137.14
-0.26%
GLD
+ 0.33
174.37
+ 0.19%

Bitcoin Drops Below $40,000 Mark After 3 Months As Elon Musk-Fueled Crypto Selloff Deepens

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 19, 2021 1:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Drops Below $40,000 Mark After 3 Months As Elon Musk-Fueled Crypto Selloff Deepens

Bitcoin (BTC) traded below the psychologically important $40,000 mark after three months in the early hours of Wednesday as the cryptocurrency sell-off fueled by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s remarks last week deepened.

What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency by market cap traded 13.73% lower at $39,284.33 at press time on a 24-hour basis and has declined 31.63% on a seven-day trailing basis. BTC touched an intra-day low of $39,034.08.

See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

From its all-time high of $64,863.10, which it charted a month ago. BTC has fallen 39.13% as of press time.

Similarly, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, traded below the $3,000 mark at press time.

At press time, on a 24-hour basis, ETH traded 16.56% lower at $2,934.12. The cryptocurrency has fallen 31.67% over a seven-day trailing basis. ETH touched an intra-day low of $2,881.09.

Why It Matters: Cryptocurrency investors are grappling with “extreme fear,” according to the “Crypto Fear & Greed Index,” a measure of emotions and sentiments.

Last week, the measure had termed the market to be in a state of “Greed.” 

The state of the cryptocurrency markets changed significantly after Musk said Tesla would stop accepting BTC payments citing environmental concerns.

On Monday, Musk engaged in a war of words with Bitcoin followers on Twitter and at one point said he wanted to go “all in on” Dogecoin (DOGE).  

See Also: Bitcoin Still Has Upper Hand Over Tesla Shares, Says Analyst Who Predicted Rise To $50K

DOGE traded 20.14% lower at $0.40 at press time over a 24-hour period. In the same period, the meme coin has dropped 7.69% and 4.13% respectively against BTC and ETH.

Glassnode said Monday that Musk’s tweets have led to “widespread confusion” and a “bifurcation of reactions.” While new investors are panic selling, long-term ones remain unfazed.

Read Next: Not Just Bitcoin, Cathie Wood's Ark Is Heavily Bullish On Ethereum Too: What You Need To Know

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Not Just Bitcoin, Cathie Wood's Ark Is Heavily Bullish On Ethereum Too: What You Need To Know

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has invested $20 million in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC: ETHE) on top of an investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC), according to the fund's 13F filing with the U.S. read more

Elon Musk, Grimes, Miley Cyrus Attended A Crypto-Themed SNL Afterparty With Dogecoin Ice Sculptures

The outspoken Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO went to a crypto-themed afterparty after his appearance on Saturday Night Live. read more

Elon Musk Slips From Second Position In The Rich List As Tesla Shares Continue To Slump

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has lost his spot as the world’s second-richest person in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. read more

Cardano And Polygon Skyrocket To New All-Time Highs As Investors Seek Elon Musk's Next Favorite Crypto

Proof-of-Stake (PoS) cryptocurrencies Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) saw a major price growth following recent news that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is read more